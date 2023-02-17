HARDING COUNTY — A Camp Crook man charged with killing the ex-husband of his wife is behind bars in Montana.
Sterling Brown, who has been charged with deliberate homicide and arson in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon, Mont., on Jan. 23, was placed in the Dawson County Correctional Facility in Glendive, Mont., at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Brown is being held on $1 million bond.
He joins Jake Burghduff, of Ludlow, in the jail. Burghduff, 21, is being held on $251,020 bond on charges of arson and tampering with physical evidence. Burghduff also had a couple misdemeanor charges in Montana. He was arrested in Spearfish on Feb. 7 on the arson and tampering with evidence charges and transferred to Montana the next day after waiving extradition.
Brown was arrested at his family ranch on Feb. 8. South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents assisted in the arrest. Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the DCI, said the arrest took place without incident.
Brown was held in the Meade County Jail in Sturgis between Feb. 8-14, according to Meade County Sheriff Pat West. He waived extradition and was transferred to Montana, according to Prairie County, Mont., Attorney Dan Rice.
Brown reportedly was injured on the night of Feb. 7, possibly suffering a broken jaw, but Rice and Sheriff Keifer Lewis said his jaw was wired in place when he was picked up on Feb. 14.
Dawson County Correctional Facility Warden Tom Green said while Brown is on a special diet due to his injured jaw, he is being housed and treated like any other inmate.
Rice said Brown and Burghduff are being held in separate jail pods to prevent them from discussing their cases.
The murder and arson occurred in Prairie County, Mont., which does not have a jail. Its inmates are held at the Dawson County jail.
According to charging documents, Brown and Burghduff allegedly drove to Fallon on the night of Jan. 23, two days before Carrier and Katie Bivens Brown, his ex-wife who is now married to Brown, were scheduled to attend a custody hearing concerning their son.
Burghduff told Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents during an interview at the Spearfish Police Department that Brown parked near Carrier’s apartment and took a gun and a container of gasoline into it. Two residents of neighboring apartments heard loud noises between 11-11:30 p.m. and after a fire alarm sounded, they learned the four-unit building was on fire, with the blaze starting in Carrier’s apartment.
An autopsy revealed he had been shot in the back of the head and had been doused with accelerant. He was dead when the fire spread through his apartment.
Rice said the investigation does not show signs of forced entry. It’s not uncommon for people to leave their doors unlocked in the small town, he said.
Burghduff allegedly told police he saw the apartment building in flames as they drove away. He said they returned to South Dakota, where Brown switched clothes and vehicles, and later discussed a story to explain their actions and movements during the night in a series of Snapchat exchanges.
Brown has denied killing Carrier or being inside his apartment on Jan. 23. However, during his own interview with Montana investigators at the Spearfish Police Department on Jan. 31, he did detail a series of confrontations and angry encounters with Carrier.
A person convicted of deliberate homicide in Montana could face the death penalty or 10 to 100 years in prison. A person convicted of arson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in the state prison, while tampering with physical evidence carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years.
Initial court appearance dates for Brown and Burghduff have been set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Glendive, Mont. They will appear before 7th District Judge Olivia Rieger.
Rice said while both men are scheduled to appear before the judge at the same time, they will be kept apart and will not be in the courtroom together.
“They are both subjects within the same case,” Rice said.
Dan Guzynski, the chief prosecutor for the Montana Attorney General’s office, will serve as lead prosecutor, according to Rice, who will act as an assistant prosecutor, as will Assistant Attorney General Mike Gee.
Brown is being defended by Lance Jasper, a Missoula, Mont., attorney. Burghduff will be represented by public defenders Michael Haase of Glendive and Hailey Forcella of Miles City, Mont.
