SD has reached 100 COVID-19 deaths in October

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials confirmed Sunday that the state has reached the 100 mark in deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in October, with eight new fatalities in the last day.
The update showed 658 positive tests since Saturday, for a total of 33.269 infections since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 323.
On Saturday, 806 new cases and eight new deaths were reported.
There were have been about 978 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks. That ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in South Dakota has increased by 63.5%.
Of the deaths reported Sunday, four people were in their 50s and one was in their 40s.
The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state stands at 300, an increase of five in the last day. Of those patients, 65 are in intensive care units and 30 require the assistance of a ventilator, state data shows.
Minnehaha County, which includes the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, has gone over 9,000 in total number of virus cases. There have been 96 deaths in the county.
In Lawrence County, 11 new cases were reported Saturday and 21 on Sunday.
In Meade County, eight new cases were reported Saturday and 12 on Sunday. One new death was reported Sunday.
In Butte County, four new cases were reported Saturday and seven on Sunday.
Black Hills State University reported 26 students and three staff members with active infections. There are 76 students and staff members in quarantine or isolation.
Monument Health reported 58 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 26% of hospital beds available in the Black Hills region.
