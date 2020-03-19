SD halts COVID-19 testing due to lack of supplies

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota’s public health lab has halted testing for the coronavirus due to a shortage of supplies, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday.
Noem said the lab had been expecting a shipment of supplies earlier this week, but that it was canceled due to a nationwide shortage of enzymes and reagents, which are used for chemical analysis.
The governor said she hoped the lab would be supplied Wednesday, though the state’s Department of Health said earlier that there was “no time frame” for when tests would be available. It last ran tests for medium- and high-risk patients on Monday. There are 350 tests pending at the lab.
In South Dakota, 11 people have tested positive and 551 were negative. Positive test results are no longer required to be sent to the CDC for confirmation.
All the positive cases are from East River with the exception of one. A Pennington County man died of the disease; however, he had been in Davidson County for the two weeks prior to his death.
Officials said there is no evidence of community spread as all patients who tested positive traveled outside of the state.
The state lab plans to work “around the clock” once the supplies arrive, Noem said.
Two of the largest healthcare providers in South Dakota indicated on Tuesday they are working to develop testing capabilities.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The Department of Health recommends that people exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus isolate themselves. The department is still telling physicians to send samples to the lab in Pierre for testing.
Mike Elliott, the chief medical officer at Avera McKennan hospital in Sioux Falls, said the lack of testing could impact how the hospital operates, including what protective equipment staff use when caring for someone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and where they place people in the hospital.
But since there is no treatment specifically targeted at COVID-19, he said it wouldn’t change how patients are treated. Hospitals will still test for influenza and care for people who get seriously ill.
“If you’re sick right now, stay home, isolate yourself, period,” Elliot said.
The governor also warned that the state could see a significant economic impact from the coronavirus. The state is already seeing layoffs.
Noem said the state hasn’t reached the threshold of cases recommended by the CDC to close restaurants and bars.
