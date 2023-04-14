Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, presides over the senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Patrick Couser and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey in Rapid City, on April 1. Stacey will be South Dakota’s fourth senior enlisted leader since the position was created in 2013.
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Austin Pearce
Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, presides over the senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Patrick Couser and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey in Rapid City, on April 1. Stacey will be South Dakota’s fourth senior enlisted leader since the position was created in 2013.
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Austin Pearce
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard selected Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey of Spearfish as its newest senior enlisted leader. A change of responsibility ceremony was held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City, on April 1.
Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Couser as the organization’s senior enlisted leader. This position serves as the adjutant general’s personal advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training and utilization of resources, health of the force, and enlisted professional development for both the South Dakota Army and Air National Guard. Stacey is the fourth person to hold the senior enlisted leader position since its creation in 2013. Couser has served in this position since July 2019 and is retiring with 41 years of service in the National Guard.
Stacey enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1986 during his senior year at Hurly High School. He joined the 147th Field Artillery and then transferred to the 842nd Engineer Company in Spearfish after completing basic training. He stayed with the 842nd for 21 years before transferring to the 153rd Engineer Battalion in Huron and later the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Sioux Falls.
“Ninety percent of our force is enlisted,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard adjutant general. “senior enlisted leader is responsible for the training and readiness, but more importantly the care of the NCO (non-commissioned officer) corps. Marcus, we’re excited to see what you’re going to do in your new position.”
“This is my squad has been foundational in building cohesive teams that are both responsible and accountable to one another,” Stacey stated. “We now need to move our focus into building combat ready forces that can survive on the battlefield, honing their field craft skills while being proficient in their technical skill sets to execute missions in austere environments.”
Stacey’s previous assignments include platoon sergeant and first sergeant with the 842nd Engineer Company, intelligence non-commissioned officer, area operation and brigade battle non-commissioned officer with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. for the 153rd Engineer Battalion.
He completed deployments to Iraq from January 2003 – August 2004 (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and Afghanistan from September 2011 – August 2012 (Operation Enduring Freedom).
Stacey’s civilian education includes an associate degree in psychology, a bachelor of science degree in business administration, and a master’s degree in strategic leadership.
Stacey and his wife, Rita have three children: Trevor, Nathan, and Andrew. Stacey is the owner/operator of a financial services practice partnering with Thrivent Financial in Spearfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.