RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard selected Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey of Spearfish as its newest senior enlisted leader. A change of responsibility ceremony was held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City, on April 1.

Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Couser as the organization’s senior enlisted leader. This position serves as the adjutant general’s personal advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training and utilization of resources, health of the force, and enlisted professional development for both the South Dakota Army and Air National Guard. Stacey is the fourth person to hold the senior enlisted leader position since its creation in 2013. Couser has served in this position since July 2019 and is retiring with 41 years of service in the National Guard.

