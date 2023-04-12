Deborah Bartunek.jpg
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard promoted Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City, to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on April 1. Brig. Gen. Bartunek is the first female general officer for the South Dakota National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Bartunek was recently appointed as the director of the Joint Staff. She is the principal advisor to Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard adjutant general, for all joint staff issues relating to domestic operations, support to civil authorities, and homeland defense. Bartunek assumed this position following the retirement of Brig. Gen. Scott Petrik, in March.

