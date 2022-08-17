SD Guard announces modernization changes for 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion

Members of the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion launch rockets during training. The battalion will undergo changes including the addition of 113 soldiers. Photo courtesy South Dakota National Guard

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard announced the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update (FDU) in October.  

The 1-147th mission is to provide long-range, precision artillery fire to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force, along with supported multifunctional logistics.  

