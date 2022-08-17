SD Guard announces modernization changes for 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard announced the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update (FDU) in October.
The 1-147th mission is to provide long-range, precision artillery fire to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force, along with supported multifunctional logistics.
Currently the battalion’s primary weapon system is the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). The 1-147th has two firing batteries, Alpha Battery located in Aberdeen, and Bravo Battery located in Yankton each with eight M270A1 launchers. Under the new design they will add a third firing battery, Charlie Battery and increase launchers for a total of 27.
The battalion’s current M270A1 launchers will be turned in and the units will receive new M270A2 launchers.
Lt. Col. Brian Hass, Commander of the 1-147th noted “The M270A2 will offer new and upgraded engines, Improved Armored Cabs (IAC), Common Fire Control System (CFCS), Transmissions and Improved Launcher Mechanical System (ILMS) components.” “The Improved Armored Cabs significantly expand interior volume and new energy-absorbing seats provide additional protection.”
Effective Oct. 1, the battalion will reorganize to meet the increased demands of this new force design update. The battalion will grow by 113 additional soldiers to over 450 soldiers. It will also relocate units to maximize training, logistics support and readiness requirements. The Headquarters Battery, Forward Support Company and Alpha Battery will be stationed in Watertown; Bravo Battery will be located in Sioux Falls; and Charlie Battery will be located in Yankton.
The additional force structure and equipment are a result of the U.S. Army›s reorganization and modernization of MLRS artillery battalions.
The changes to 1-147th are necessary to keep up with the current and future wartime requirements,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, adjutant general for the South Dakota National Guard. “South Dakota has a long tradition of providing outstanding field artillery units to fight our nation’s wars. It is no surprise the battalion was selected as the first MLRS battalion in the National Guard make this conversion.”
