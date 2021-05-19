SD Gaming Commission approves sports betting rules

DEADWOOD – Sports wagering is entering the home stretch, with the goal of crossing the finish line for football season, as Tuesday, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming (SDCG) adopted six rules as proposed by the Legislative Research Council that will help govern the operation of sports betting in an estimated 10 gaming establishments planning to offer the highly anticipated betting option when it debuts in Deadwood this fall.
“We’re on track to get sports wagering rolling as quickly as we can,” said commission attorney Mike Shaw, who is shepherding what is soon to be Deadwood’s newest form of bet wagering to fruition.
Rule amendments approved by the commission include: the establishment of a $5,000 application fee for a sports wagering services provider; a rule granting the gaming commission access to premises and production of records; a rule prohibiting gaming by licensees, i.e., prohibiting services providers or licensees employed by sports wagering service providers from wagering on sporting events; a rule adding wagering on sporting events to the authorized games in Deadwood; a rule to include sports wagering in adjusted gross revenue computations; and a rule adding sports wagering to areas that are required to be monitored by surveillance.
“This was the first of a two-step process for sports wagering rules,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association (DGA). “This was putting the rules in place for the sports wagering service providers. This is important so we can have this process in place, so the first of July, they will be able to submit their applications to the gaming commission. Obviously, the gaming commission has to do the background and investigations and that process they have to go through to get them licensed so that they can provide the services to the casinos here in Deadwood.”
Senate Bill 44, which ushers in sports wagering in Deadwood, goes into effect July 1, but applications are available beginning Friday.
“For those organizations that are interested in applying for a sports wagering services application, it will be available on our web site on May 20,” said SDCG Executive Secretary Craig Sparrow. “And we’ll start accepting those applications on July 1, when the law takes effect.”
Rodman said the next step will be what he calls the nuts and bolts of sports wagering.
“That will be all the detailed rules,” Rodman said. “They will be done some time this summer. I’m hopeful that maybe even as early as their June 16 quarterly meeting that they may combine our rules hearing with that and we may be able to get those processed then, with the whole idea that we would have those rules in place for September 1 and the football season. That’s the goal, is to pick up as much of the football season as we can.”
Roman said he feels the rule development process is going very well so far.
“We thought the rules were very well laid out that they presented today,” Rodman said. “The DGA had one minor change and the commission accepted that unanimously. We’re very pleased with how it went.”
Rodman said sports wagering digs are already being designed in Deadwood gaming establishments.
“What we’re seeing here in Deadwood is the operators are starting their design and actually some of their remodeling plans to create their sports wagering lounges, so some of that’s already going on to get ready for this fall,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.