SD Democrats select candidates, won’t challenge Jackley for AG

FT. PIERRE — The races are on. Well, in most cases.
The South Dakota Democratic Party has selected candidates for four constitutional offices, including secretary of state, state treasurer, commissioner of schools and public lands and state auditor.
However, the SDDP could not find anyone to run for attorney general, meaning Republican Marty Jackley will return to the post he held from 2009-19. Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler, a former deputy U.S. attorney and, from 2015-17 the U.S. attorney for the state, chose not to run again, and no other candidate for the office has filed.
Seiler was the party’s candidate in 2018, losing to Republican Jason Ravnsborg, whose public career ended in June when he was convicted and removed from office by the South Dakota Senate. The state House of Representatives impeached Ravnsborg in April because of his highly questionable behavior following a September 2020 fatal car crash.
Seiler said last year he would not run against Jackley, a personal friend. He said he would only serve as the party’s nominee if Ravnsborg somehow convinced the Republicans to renominate him.
The Democrats also do not have a candidate for the state’s lone U.S. House seat, with Ryan Ryder ending his campaign after a single day once some bizarre social media posts were reported, and are not running anyone in several legislative races. There are 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House, and Democrats are conceding several of those races, targeting districts they feel they have a chance to win.
The candidates they did select at the convention held Friday and Saturday in Ft. Pierre are:
• Tom Cool of Sioux Falls, a longtime party loyalist and insider, was nominated for secretary of state. Cool ran for the state Senate in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2020, losing each time. He was the Democratic nominee for state auditor in 2018.
Cool will face Monae Johnson, who defeated incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett at the state GOP gathering. Johnson, who worked for previous secretaries of state, claimed the nomination by vowing to monitor elections for election fraud, despite no indications of any in past state elections.
Cool chose a different message.
“I want to register every qualified voter in South Dakota. Count every vote,” he said. “I appreciate the nomination from the South Dakota Democratic Party.”
• John Cunningham of Sioux Falls is the candidate for state treasurer. Cunningham, a Vietnam veteran who earned a master’s in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, has been a longtime party activist. He ran for a seat on the Minnehaha County Commission in 2018.
Josh Haeder, a former aide to Sen. Mike Rounds, was elected treasurer in 2018 and is seeking a second term.
“I want to make sure all of the money entrusted to the state of South Dakota is handled properly, ethically, and legally,” Cunningham said.
• Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth of Sioux Falls is making his second run for statewide office, this time for the Public Utilities Commission. Barth, who has been in office since 2007, sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2012, and caught some national attention for a humorous campaign ad. He finished second to former Sen. Tim Johnson aide Matt Varilek in the primary; Varilek lost to then-Rep. Kristi Noem and left the state.
“It’s an honor to accept this nomination. I plan to win this election and serve the people of South Dakota as the next public utilities commissioner,” Barth said.
PUC Commissioner Chris Nelson is seeking a third term. He served 21 years in the Secretary of State’s Office, the last eight as the secretary. Nelson ran for the Republican nomination for Congress in 2010 but finished second to then-state Rep. Kristi Noem.
Nelson was not out of luck, however, as Dusty Johnson was re-elected to the PUC but resigned almost immediately after the 2010 election to become Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff. Nelson was named to fill the post, won an election to complete the term in 2012 and was elected to a full term in 2016.
• Tim Azure of Wessington Springs was nominated for commissioner of schools and public lands. This appears to be his first race for political office; he has worked as general manager of Dakota Western Corp., which was affiliated with the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.
The post is held by Jarrod Johnson, who was appointed to it as of Feb. 1, replacing Ryan Brunner, who resigned to serve as a senior policy advisor to Gov. Kristi Noem. Johnson served in the office from 2007-13 but will not seek another full term. State Sen. Brock Greenfield is the GOP nominee.
“I look forward to running,” Azure said. “I’m going to put as much time as needed into my race. I love this great state and I want to work for the folks of South Dakota.”
• Stephanie Marty of Sioux Falls will run for state auditor. Marty finished third in a closely fought battle for two Democratic slots on the ballot to represent District 11 in the House of Representatives.
State Auditor Rich Sattgast is seeking his fifth term in office, having served from 2002-2010, then stepped aside. He returned to the job by winning in 2014 and being re-elected in 2018.
• State Reps. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls and Jennifer Keintz will top the ticket as they seek to become the first Democrats elected governor and lieutenant governor since Dick Kneip and Harvey Wollman in 1974.
• Brian Bengs, a lawyer from Aberdeen, is the party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. John Thune, as the Sioux Falls Republican seeks a fourth term.
The South Dakota Republican Party’s comment on the Democratic candidates announced over the weekend was not exactly a gracious “welcome to the campaign.”
“South Dakota Dems just announced their slate of no-name and failed candidates of past elections that piled out of the liberal clown car today,” he wrote. “They will provide little challenge to the experience and credibility of the Republican nominees. Good luck @SoDakDems #RedWave2022.”
Smith responded on Twitter.
“This is the kind of classless and mean-spirited politics that South Dakotans are so tired of,” he wrote. “It’s time to get back to treating each other with respect and delivering real solutions for South Dakotans. Our state deserves better. If you’re tired of this, please join my campaign.”
Democrats are surely tired of losing every race for statewide office. They are conceding two races, for Congress and attorney general, but are hoping to claim a win in one or more of the others.
It’s worth noting the South Dakota Libertarian Party has nominated candidates for six statewide offices.
• Tamara J. Lesnar of Greenville, a small business owner, is running for the U.S. Senate. According to her LinkedIn page, Lesnar has a background in jewelry and animal husbandry.
• Collin Duprel, a rancher from the Vale/Sturgis area, and the party’s vice chairman, is the only challenger Rep. Johnson has, since no Democrat is running.
• Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running for governor. Quint lives and works as an outreach coordinator at a local nonprofit organization. Quint’s running mate is Ashley Strand, a nurse’s aide from Rapid City.
• Rene Meyer, a Realtor from Hartford, is running for state auditor.
• Kurt Evans, the party’s candidate for secretary of state, is a teacher from Wessington Springs.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.