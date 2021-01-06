SD COVID-19 update shows no deaths for 2nd day

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota’s COVID-19 update released Tuesday showed no new deaths for a second straight day, although the state Department of Corrections on Monday reported that a sixth prison inmate has died due to the coronavirus.
State health officials confirmed 444 positive tests in the past day, increasing the total number to 101,076 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll remained at 1,513.
The inmate whose death was reported on the corrections website Monday was being held in the Sioux Falls Community Work Center. Three inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and two at the Jameson Annex to the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls died earlier of COVID-19 complications.
In Lawrence County, 13 new cases were reported Tuesday. Meade County noted eight new cases, and Butte County showed five new cases.
The number of hospitalizations increased by two, to 270. Of those patients, 56 are in intensive care units and 35 are using ventilators.
There were 631 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 33rd in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project. One in every 295 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.
Tuesday’s report showed that 308 people received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day, increasing the total numbers of those inoculated to 27,260.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.