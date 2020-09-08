SD coronavirus cases rise by 191, no new deaths

BISMARCK, S.D. (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in South Dakota rose by 191 on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 15,300, according to new data released by the health department.
No new deaths were reported. The state has seen a total of 173 deaths since the pandemic began.
Health officials said 78 people were hospitalized as of Monday, down from 81 on Sunday. Overall, a total of 1,084 people have been hospitalized.
The state says 12,235 people have recovered from the virus. More than 156,000 people have been tested.
There are currently 2,892 active cases, down from 3,018 on Sunday, according to state data.
Meade County reported four new cases on Monday for a total of 348 cases. Of the total, 230 have recovered.
Lawrence and Butte counties reported three new cases. They have 263 and 57 cases respectfully. All have a substantial rate of community spread.
In Lawrence County, 169 have recovered. On new death was reported Saturday. Four have died.
In Butte County, 29 have recovered.
