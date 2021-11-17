SD Community Foundation leader receives eMarketer of the Year Award

PIERRE — The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Judson, president and CEO, has been recognized for her leadership and charitable giving expertise.
Charles Schultz, president of Crescendo, recognized Judson during the 2021 Practical Planned Giving Awards Event on Nov. 3.
“Each year Crescendo honors a development officer who has excelled with outreach and encouragement for donors. Our congratulations to Stephanie Judson, President of the South Dakota Community Foundation, for receiving the coveted 2021 eMarketer of the Year Award. Stephanie is an excellent leader and has wonderful skills in serving both donors and the South Dakota community. Stephanie and her team have used Crescendo’s GiftLegacy tools and services since 2007 and they raised over $170 million in gifts in 2020,” Schultz said.
Judson was selected from over 1,700 nonprofit leaders nationwide and recognized for philanthropic expertise in leading her statewide team of professionals.
Judson became president of the South Dakota Community Foundation in January 2013, after holding various positions with the foundation since 1997. Currently, Judson oversees strategic vision, donor relations and grant program development. She also uses her skills as a Certified Financial Planner and a Certified Gift Planning Associate to guide donors and nonprofits to the best planned giving option for them. Working directly with the board of directors, Judson executes the mission and vision of the SDCF. Judson enjoys connecting with people who want to leave this state better than they found it and who are committed to giving back to the places they’ve called home. Judson is thankful for the progress the foundation has made since its inception in 1987 and is committed to deepening its positive impact on South Dakota.
“I am deeply honored to be recognized for my work in the planned giving field and I am grateful for the support we have received from Crescendo over the years. It is an honor to work with families as they create business, retirement and estate plans that include gifts to charitable causes that are important to them,” she said.
