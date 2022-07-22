SD Community Foundation introduces the Beyond Idea Grant Program

PIERRE — The South Dakota Community Foundation is thrilled to announce the Beyond Idea Grant Program, a new funding opportunity for nonprofits in South Dakota, with the first round of application submissions opening on Aug. 15.
It was announced in January of this year that the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) had been selected as an intermediary partner for the Bush Foundation’s community-based grant program in South Dakota. This six-year partnership, which commenced in 2022, will result in $1.2 million per year being infused in our state for grants to eligible nonprofits.
The Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program will allow nonprofit organizations to engage in problem-solving and provide support for development, testing and spreading ideas that will make our state better for everyone. In addition, leaders will be inspired, equipped, and connected to lead change more effectively.
“It’s been an exciting process and we cannot thank the community members enough for donating their valuable time to assist with the Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) development”, stated Ginger Niemann, Senior Program Officer, SDCF. “BIG will bring additional dollars to our state’s nonprofits, and we are very appreciative of our long-standing partnership with the Bush Foundation.
There will be one round of grant applications accepted in 2022. Applications will open Aug. 15 and close Sept. 16. Eligible applicant requests may range from $5,000 to $100,000 per year. Successful applicants will be announced December 15, 2022. Learn about eligibility, grantmaking guidelines, and the application by visiting sdcommunityfoundation.org/grants/beyond-idea-grants
Intermediary partners from adjoining states are Headwaters Foundation for Justice, serving Minnesota’s communities, and Strengthen ND, focusing on North Dakota’s nonprofits. A fourth partner, Good Relatives Collaborative, was announced this spring. Their focus will be supporting Native nations and communities across the region (Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota).
