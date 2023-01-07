SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota.
For just over two years, Carissa Hauck has been a part of South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity (SD CEO) West, and has now taken the helm as the new director.
During Hauck’s time as a student at Black Hills State University (BHSU), she heard about the organization, and wanted to be involved.
“Right after graduation I wanted to start my own business. So, I reached out to (SD CEO) to get advising services, and launched my own business, owned it for a few years …” Hauck said.
After graduating from BHSU in 2018, Hauck co-founded Scobi Kombucha with her roommate at the time.
Hauck spearheaded the operation for three years before selling the business to the owner of Moccasin Springs, a natural mineral spring and spa, located in Hot Springs.
“I had just reached a point with Scobi where I was happy with where it was at. It was kind of running itself, in a sense, and I was wanting to take a step back, and really just wanted a change.” Hauck said.
She then learned about an opportunity to become the marketing specialist for SD CEO, and decided it was the best choice for her at that time. She then worked as the program coordinator until taking over as director.
“Honestly, (I) love the work that SD CEO does, especially with advising people and helping them start their businesses.” Hauck said. “That’s really what drew me to the organization to begin with.”
Hauck acquired her new position when former director Michelle Kane departed to lead the Sanford Underground Research Facility Foundation as their director.
“Since I was so familiar with the organization already, I thought it would be a great next step to help in my own career and, honestly, to take on more of the advising role to help people in the community.” Hauck said. “I thought it was just a great way to continue the legacy of what is already provided here.”
Hauck started her new position on Dec. 30, 2022 and said the organization is hiring a new program coordinator.
