SD CEO West welcomes new leadership.jpg

BHSU alumna Carissa Hauck is the new director for SD CEO West. Courtesy photo.

Click to purchase this photo

 Rebecca Shelbourn

SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota.

For just over two years, Carissa Hauck has been a part of South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity (SD CEO) West, and has now taken the helm as the new director.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.