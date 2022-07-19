SD CEO West announces nominations are open for Women in Business Awards

SPEARFISH — The SD CEO West Women’s Business Center announces the 10th year of the Outstanding Women in Business awards program and is currently seeking nominations. These prestigious awards are designed to highlight the impact of outstanding women entrepreneurs and leaders across the state.  

Nominate successful South Dakota women entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs who have made a significant impact in business and whose actions exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion, and commitment to community.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.