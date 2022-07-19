SD CEO West announces nominations are open for Women in Business Awards

SPEARFISH — The SD CEO West Women’s Business Center announces the 10th year of the Outstanding Women in Business awards program and is currently seeking nominations. These prestigious awards are designed to highlight the impact of outstanding women entrepreneurs and leaders across the state.
Nominate successful South Dakota women entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs who have made a significant impact in business and whose actions exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion, and commitment to community.
“This is our 10th year of recognizing women across the state who bring innovation and leadership to their business, organization and community,” Michelle Kane, Director, SD CEO West Women’s Business Center said. “Women continue to make a difference in the marketplace and we are thrilled to be able to honor them.”
Nominees must be women whose business is located in South Dakota. The four award categories include: The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur, The Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur, The Enterprising Woman Intrapreneur, and The Enterprising Friend of Small Business.
A statewide group of judges will review all nominations and select the top three finalists for each category. Finalists and their nominators will be notified the week of Aug. 8.
These awards will be presented at the Women’s Business Summit on August 30, at The Lodge at Deadwood in Deadwood, SD.
All nominations will be confidential.
Requirements for nominations include:
Nomination narratives of 250 words or less.
Two references are required for each nomination.
References will be asked a standard list of questions to gather more specific information about the nominee.
Nominations are to be submitted via the website www.BHSU.edu/SDCEO. Deadline for nominations: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00AM MT.
Nominations should be submitted on behalf of an individual or business.
•Nominations for The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur and The Enterprising Entrepreneur must meet the Small Business Administration (SBA) definition of a small business. A small business entrepreneur as defined by the U.S. SBA (500 employees or less for manufacturing and mining industries and $7.5 million or less in average annual receipts for non-manufacturing industries; is organized for profit; operates primarily within the U.S. or makes a significant contribution to the U.S. economy through payment of taxes or use of American products, materials or labor; is independently owned and operated; is not dominant in its field on a national basis)
• The Enterprising Women In Business Awards are awarded by the SD CEO West Women’s Business Center and recognize and honor all working women. Nominations are open through Aug. 2 and can be made here: https://linktr.ee/sdceowestawards
For more information contact: Bailey Sadowsky, Marketing Specialist, SD CEO West, 1200 University St. Unit 9511, Spearfish, SD 57799-9511, Phone: 605-642-6435, www.BHSU.edu/SDCEO.
