PIERRE  — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said 31 students will graduate today from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course, completing a 13-week training program and becoming fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state.

“These students have shown a dedication and commitment to their communities and state,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They have put in long hours and sacrificed time away from their families in order to become dedicated public servants who keep the rest of us safe.”

