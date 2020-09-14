SD attorney general involved in fatal crash

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.
Man killed in attorney general crash identified
Pioneer staff reports
HIGHMORE – The South Dakota Highway Patrol identified the man allegedly killed in an accident involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
The body of Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore, was discovered Sunday morning.
According to the highway patrol, Ravnsborg, 44, of Pierre, told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he was traveling west on U.S. Highway 14 in a 2011 Ford Taurus when he had been involved in a car-deer crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday just west of Highmore.
He was not injured.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
ORIGINAL STORY:
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a traffic accident that led to a fatality, Gov. Kristi Noem said Sunday.
The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hyde County, authorities said. Noem announced that Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price will oversee the Highway Patrol’s investigation into the accident.
Price did not release any further details on the crash.
Ravnsborg said in a statement, “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.”
He said he was cooperating with the investigation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.