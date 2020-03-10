SD announces 1st positive cases of COVID-19

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.:
Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota including a man in the 60-69 year-old range who died. State officials said that the man, from Pennington County, did have underlying medical conditions and a medical examination will be conducted to determine if COVID-19 was the cause.
The other four cases are from East River and all are with people who traveled outside of South Dakota.
PIERRE (AP) — The first people in South Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Tuesday.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not release how many people have tested positive. She said the cases are travel related and that health officials are working to identify those who came into "close contact" with people with the virus.
"Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation," Noem said in a statement. "Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously — now is the time to prepare and to stay informed."
She will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
