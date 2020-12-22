STURGIS — Four new sculptures will be coming to downtown Sturgis early next summer.
The art will be part of a rotating sculpture walk hoped to bring more people to the downtown area, said Mark Bruch, President of Downtown Sturgis Foundation.
The foundation sought out the assistant of Jim Clark, director of the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk, in launching the program.
Every year, depending on how many spots are available and how much money is available, there will be new artwork on display in downtown Sturgis, Bruch said.
In addition to the Downtown Sturgis Foundation, the Greater Sturgis Area Foundation, the Sturgis Arts Council and the city of Sturgis also are helping make the sculpture walk a reality.
Bruch said the foundation has yet to decide where the first four sculptures will be placed. They will work with the city and the city’s public works department to determine the location, he said.
“There were spots that were originally put in when Main Street was re-done,” Bruch said.
Clark sent out an invitation to artists nationwide to submit information about their work to be considered by the Sturgis group.
A committee of the foundation chose the four sculptures just last week after paring it down from 29 possible options. The tentative date for installation is late May or early June. With a celebration scheduled for June 5.
“All the artists will be here to help with the installation followed by a reception in their honor,” Bruch said.
The artists and their sculptures include Travis Sorenson, Belle Fourche, Horse; Tim James and Aiden Demarais, Mankato, Minn., Outer Limits; Bobbie Carlyle, Loveland, Colo., Chief’s Daughter; and
Dale Lewis, Hastings, Minn., Bicycle Trees.
Each of the artists will get an honorarium for having their art displayed.
“They like to get the sculptures out on display so people can appreciate them, enjoy them, and hopefully the artists can sell them,” Clark said.
The rotating sculpture walk ties into the revitalization of Sturgis Main Street, Bruch said.
“Sculptures and art are a great way to enhance the downtown, and hopefully keep folks downtown a little longer. And the longer they are downtown, the more money they spend,” he said. “We’re trying to make our Main Street as nice as we can.”
Clark can attest to that. He has been seen what the Sculpture Walk in Sioux Falls has done for the community in the past 18 years.
“It enriches the downtown area with art. That is good for the economy because it will draw people into the community and they will stay longer,” he said. “The more art you have in a community, the higher the quality of life.”
