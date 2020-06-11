Scooptown Car Wash opens in Sturgis

STURGIS — The owners of the new Scooptown Car Wash in Sturgis said their business has been a real hit.
“Everybody is really loving it,” said co-owner Chris Bergman. “We have gotten a lot of compliments on the building.”
Both Bergman and his wife, Tylea (Tierney), graduated from Sturgis Brown High School, he in 2007 and she in 2009. They have a new baby, Bailey Mae, who is 9 months old.
The couple currently own and operate an oilfield maintenance company and physical therapy clinic in Killdeer, N.D. along with the new car wash in Sturgis which has been open about a month.
Bergman said there were some delays in construction because of weather conditions last fall, but they are now open and busy.
“We get compliments every day on the facility. The dog wash has been a real hit,” Bergman said.
The car wash features two automatic wash bays, three manual wash bays along with two outside wash bays. One is a seasonal bay for cars, pickups, and motorcycles. The is oversized to allow for the washing of RVs, campers and boats. Self-service vacuums also are available.
A central corridor houses the equipment room, the self-service pet wash station and restroom facilities. There is also an RV dump station on site.
The Bergmans are waiting until sometime in July to have a ribbon cutting and open house.
“We want to make sure everything is fine tuned,” Bergman said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.