Scooper wrestlers take down Douglas Patriots 71-9

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestlers were on a roll, winning 12 of 14 matches, against Douglas Thursday, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers started the match with six pins, leaving the score 36-0 before the Patriots won their first match.
The final score of the varsity match was 71-9.
In the junior varsity and exhibition matches, the Scoopers won 13 of 16 matches by pin, giving Sturgis the win, 75-18.
“It was a good night, the season is starting to wind down, with this one and one more home event, and it is always nice to be home when the guys wrestle well, junior varsity all the way thru varsity,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We knew we had a couple really tough matches with DeWitt and Crowser. Thayne (Elshere) has been all over in our line up this year and is an amazing utility guy for us, from wrestling 132, 138, and 145 pounds. We could not ask any more from Thayne, he has been a stud for us this year.”
At 160 pounds, Preston Ray wrestled senior Payton Dewitt and fell by decision 11-2.
“This is a kid that we will see in the regional tournament, so if we can clean up a few things, Ray can wrestle that kid,” Abell said.
Kelton Dirk, and eighth grader, was moved into the 170-pound match and faced junior, Anthony Moser. Dirk was down, 9-2, nearly pinned twice, and then turned Moser and pinned him.
“The match of the night was Kelson Dirk, it was almost an identical matchup in the Belle tournament and Dirk was losing 17-7, and got a headlock and pinned Moser in the third period. I love it, the team is rallying around Kelson, as he will probably be our 182 pounder at regions,” said Abell.
Dirk said he had a never give up mentality in his match.
“I just stuck with it, I got turned a couple times, and I just didn’t stop wrestling, fought off of my back a couple time, I just knew what I had to get done,” said Dirk.
Winning by a pin for the Scoopers include: Korbin Bunch, Tegan Zebroski, Dee Daniels, Beau Peters, Kelton Olson, Perry Ketelsen, Kelton Dirk, Aiden Werlinger, Zak Juelfs, and Dakarai Osborne. Winning by technical fall was Braden Temple, and Reese Jacobs with a forfeit.
The Scooper junior varsity will be going on Saturday to the Hill City tournament. The varsity will be back in action when they host the Belle Fourche Broncs Thursday.
Individual results follow.
106: Korbin Bunch (STBR) over Paiden Sandal (DOUG) (Fall 1:17)
113: Tegan Zebroski (STBR) over Ian Fleming (DOUG) (Fall 5:45)
120: Dee Daniels (STBR) over Braden Huffman (DOUG) (Fall 1:33)
126: Beau Peters (STBR) over Alden Laden (DOUG) (Fall 0:40)
132: Kelton Olson (STBR) over Aiden Russell (DOUG) (Fall 2:42)
138: Kale Crowser (DOUG) over Thayne Elshere (STBR) (TF 15-0 4:54)
145: Perry Ketelsen (STBR) over Casen Tibbetts (DOUG) (Fall 1:03)
152: Braden Temple (STBR) over Kannon Shay (DOUG) (TF 18-2 4:00)
160: Payton Dewitt (DOUG) over Preston Ray (STBR) (MD 11-2)
170: Kelson Dirk (STBR) over Anthony Moser (DOUG) (Fall 4:17)
182: Reese Jacobs (STBR) over (DOUG) (For.)
195: Aiden Werlinger (STBR) over Bridger Harmon Sharp (DOUG) (Fall 1:40)
220: Zak Juelfs (STBR) over Jake Canaday (DOUG) (Fall 0:33)
285: Dakarai Osborne (STBR) over Jase Canaday (DOUG) (Fall 2:33)
Ladies: Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) over Kendalyn Pesch (Douglas) (Fall 0:36)
Ladies: Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown) over Kendalyn Pesch (Douglas) (Fall 0:28)
