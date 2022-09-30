RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Scooper girls’ soccer team ended ended its regular season with a 5-0  shutout of  Douglas/Rapid City Christian, Monday in Rapid City.

“We got a goal in the first half by Cali Ewing and had a couple other opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. This took a little pressure off of us and allowed us to fall back into our game, and what we were trying to do, to possess the ball, move the ball and get good looks,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “In the second half we came out and executed and did a great job.”

