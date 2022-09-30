RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Scooper girls’ soccer team ended ended its regular season with a 5-0 shutout of Douglas/Rapid City Christian, Monday in Rapid City.
“We got a goal in the first half by Cali Ewing and had a couple other opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. This took a little pressure off of us and allowed us to fall back into our game, and what we were trying to do, to possess the ball, move the ball and get good looks,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “In the second half we came out and executed and did a great job.”
Ewing scored the only goal in the first half, giving the Scoopers a 1-0 at the intermission.
Chaylen Murphey scored two goals in a row, with both being long shots, as Sturgis Brown’s lead grew to 3-0.
Maggie Brink scored on a penalty kick, and Ewing made the final goal at the buzzer, to give Sturgis Brown the win, 5-0.
Murphey, a Sturgis Brown senior, talked about scoring two goals in her last regular season game as a Scooper.
“It is kind of exciting, as this is my last regular season game and to get two goals in the last game, is exciting,” sais Murphey. “It is a little sad, and also exciting that I went through my whole life so far playing soccer, and now I will be on to a new chapter.”
Fitzpatrick talked about Murphey and her performance.
“She (Murphey) was in the right place at the right time, made great decisions, and both shots came from distance which is great to see, took the opportunity and capitalized on it,” Fitzpatrick said.
Sturgis Brown ends the season 4-8, and will wait and see if they will make the state Class AA playoffs, which start next week.
