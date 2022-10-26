1. soccer.jpg

The Sturgis Brown Scoopers soccer seniors, Tayten Smeenk, Ryan Bostrom and Carson Oedekoven, ended the soccer season with an improved record over last year.

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team ended the season with a 6-7-1 record, which was an improvement over last season.

The Scoopers dropped a heartbreak 2-1 match to the O’Gorman Knights in the first round of the Class AA playoffs to end their season.  

