STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team ended the season with a 6-7-1 record, which was an improvement over last season.
The Scoopers dropped a heartbreak 2-1 match to the O’Gorman Knights in the first round of the Class AA playoffs to end their season.
“Overall, this season had a lot of ups and downs. We faced multiple injuries and player against older competition in most of our matches, yet the boys never backed down,”said Tyler Louder, who finished his eighth season as the Scoopers head coach. “The effort, commitment, and will to fight every minute made this a successful season for us.”
Louder said the playoff game against No. 2 seeded O’Gorman may have been the best game the Scoopers had played all year
“After a long drive across the state, we showed up as underdogs. The boys were aggressive and took it to the number two seed in the state,” said Louder. “Despite being smaller, they fought back and never quit. We came into the game with a new formation because we were down two starters. We play a near perfect game, but made two mistakes that led to goals allowed. Five minutes is what separated us from a loss and overtime. Even though we did get eliminated, we showed that we can play against any team in the state.”
This year the team scored 37 goals which was led by Carsen Wolter, a sophomore, with nine goals, followed by Luke Hosman with seven goals.
Carsen Wolter, Nathanael Jones, Talan Kullbom, Ty Ferguson, all had four assists.
“Last season our team scored 36 goals, so this is was a slight improvement that they expect to improve on again next season.,” Louder said.
Offensively this year, the Scoopers had 147 shots at the opposing goalie and convert 25.2 percent for points, compared to last season with 130.
Christian Lemcke, a sophomore goal keeper had 133 saves, and was scored on by opponents 33 times.
Taking leadership roles this year included team captains, Karsen Berndt and Talon Kullbom.
“This group of captains took pride in their roles as leaders. Over the summer they were player only trainings, and in season they were always around during junior varsity matches to motivate the younger players,” said Louder. “When it came to our varsity matches both were out on the pitch giving it 110% for their teammates.”
Three seniors that will be missed include, Carson Oedekoven, Ryan Bostrom, and Tayten Smeenk.
“These seniors were physical leaders. They took the roles of being supporters. Every game, practice, and all other events these seniors were always supportive of their teammates. This group was known for being hard workers and doing whatever was best for the team,” said Louder. “This group pushed the Scooper needle in the right direction and got us closer to our goal.”
Berndt, a Scoopers team captain, shared his thoughts on next year.
“It sucks that it’s over, but I feel good knowing we have greatly improved from previous years and only lose three seniors next year. We also gave the number two team a surprise and we found out how we can really play if we play as a team,” said Berndt. “So I’m hopeful next year we can be a solid team and get a state championship title next year which I think we are gonna be able to get close to, and just overall kick some butt next year and have a winning season.”
The future looks bright for Sturgis Brown as they have eight juniors and seven sophomores that can step up into leadership roles next season.
Overall, Louder said he was pleased with the season.
“We came into this season looking to score more goals, win more games and to continue the message that we are a family. The boys fought hard for one another, defended as a group and celebrated together on each individual accomplishment,”said Louder. “Shout out to our underclassmen both on varsity playing against older competition and on JV leading the next group of seventh through ninth graders. This team worked hard to take the next step and now can see the full picture.”
Louder said, “For now we rest and recover, but the fight to keep improving is right around the corner. This was an amazing season, and the future looks to be in good hand.”
The Scoopers boys soccer year-end banquet is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Loud American in Sturgis.
