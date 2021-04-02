Scientifically speaking

LEAD — Kids of all ages were bright-eyed, as beakers were boiling over with baking-soda induced concoctions and pencils were seamlessly and astonishingly stabbed through water-filled Ziploc baggies, as Lead-Deadwood High School students in Brady Besco’s science classes wowed the masses Friday at their annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) fair in Gym One at the high school.
“Our biggest goal was to get kids involved in science,” said Besco. “I think especially with the younger kids, it’s important that they think science is fun and they’re curious about it. To build that curiosity, so later, when they get into those harder classes, like chemistry, they’re ready to go, they’re ready to learn some of that harder stuff.”
The science fair experiments were showcased by high school chemistry and physics students and Besco hoped the kids walked away from the experience with a better sense of community involvement.
“Working with the younger kids and showing them science,” Besco said. “I think it’s fun for them because they really enjoy the labs, too, so getting to show those to the younger kids. Also, I think one of the best ways to learn things is by teaching it, so hopefully, they’re going through and explaining things to the younger kids.”
The experiments, including poster boards, were developed on a volunteer basis.
“We didn’t do any of it in class. It was all on their own time,” Besco said.
Leak-proof bags was the subject of one experiment.
“We set out to prove that plastic is a polymer and that it wraps around whatever punctures it and the water doesn’t leak out of the bag,” said Greyson Baumberger.
“We have pencils here and you can fit about as many as you can really get in there,” said Jack Nelson. “Polymers are unique and you can do cool things with them. They self-seal themselves with certain punctures.”
Students said they absolutely expected the bag to break and water to spill all over when the sharp pencil was stabbed through the bag.
“This doesn’t look like something that’s going to be holding water with pencils in it, let alone 18,” said Kainen Loll. “It’s really just kind of neat to see and unusual, unique.”
Another experiment tested the validity of Elephant Toothpaste, a breath freshener that does big stuff.
“Our hypothesis is, basically, that it foams up and it heats up a little bit,” said Allison Lester. “The yeast and the hydrogen peroxide and the soap react with each other and it releases energy. And when there’s extra energy, it releases heat.”
“It’s an exothermic reaction,” said Cameran Stoflet. “It’s just, like, when the heat is released, versus endothermic, when it would be just kind of held in.”
“We learned about exothermic and endothermic heat and a lot about bondage,” said Emily Thomas.
“And we also learned ratios,” Lester said. “We figured out we need more of this and less of this, just to make sure it goes the way it’s supposed to.”
Yet another experiment explored the inner workings of an Alka Seltzer lava lamp.
“Oil and water don’t mix together. Of course, we all know that,” said Faith Bieber. “So, when you put dye in it will sink to the bottom. We mixed even parts of water and oil together. If you put in seven drops of liquid orange, you see it won’t sink to the complete bottom because it stays in the coating of oil before it goes all the way down.”
Adding Alka Seltzer made this one even more interesting.
“You’ll see that when it falls down, it’ll start to bubble and it’ll come up. It’s supposed to keep going until the Alka Seltzer dissolves,” Bieber said.
Bieber said the hands-on science part of class is fun.
“We all got cool projects, I think,” she said.
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said Besco has been looking for ways to provide extra learning experiences and opportunities for students from the moment he was hired last spring.
“His passion for developing our science, engineering, and math (STEM) programs has really sparked the interest in many of our students and the science fair was a great opportunity for our students to showcase what they are learning,” Jacobs said. “It’s a great opportunity for students to take the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired and apply it to real-world problems.”
