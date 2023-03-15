LEAD — Observation, question, hypothesis, experiment, conclusion, result. As evidenced in the 18 projects featured in high school gym one Thursday, kids of all ages in the Lead-Deadwood School District had a chance to put these steps, which comprise the scientific method, to good use with their All-School Science Fair experiments.
High school science teacher Brady Besco is the wizard behind the science fair, now in its second year after he resurrected it.
“Mr. Besco has done a great job revamping our science fair. The kids have been working hard, some of them for months on their projects and it really showed,” said Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs. “There is a lot of work put into this event, not only by the staff but by the students and their families. I’m hoping we have some of the students that take advantage of taking their projects to the High Plains Regional Science Fair. It’s a great opportunity for our students to view and compete against projects from other school districts.”
Some student hypotheses were adapted and developed from everyday tasks and common cooking items.
First-grader Marshall Bender chose to conduct a potato light experiment.
“I’m trying to prove that potato makes a light turn on,” Bender said. “Adding more potatoes makes more volts. I didn’t know potatoes makes more volts.”
Bender said the most difficult part of his experiment was making the light go on.
“Because we didn’t know what we had to use,” he explained. “And we tried to just use one, but it didn’t work, so we used the other one – more potatoes – and then that made the light go on. Yes, I would do it again.”
Johnathan Burleson, a freshman and huge grilled cheese sandwich fan, set out to see which chosen cheese melted fastest in his grilled cheese from around the world experiment.
“He submitted the idea of grilled cheese to Mr. Kooima and then when we were at Sam’s Club, we saw all these cheeses and that’s where he got the idea to do the different types of grilled cheeses,” explained Johnathan’s mother, Samantha Burleson. “It’s his favorite sandwich in the entire world.”
Normally, Johnathan just pops his grilled cheese masterpieces in the microwave, so his experiment was definitely deviating from the norm.
His hypothesis said that Belgian fontina would melt the fastest because it was the softest.
“American melted the fastest,” he said. “Four minutes.”
His biggest challenge?
“To find the cheeses,” Burleson said.
Dutch gouda, French Emmental, and Irish cheddar were among the other candidates.
Winner according to Burleson’s taste buds?
“Belgian fontina,” he said.
Other students, like sophomores Erica Murray and Abella Brandenburg looked to light up their worlds one cord at a time with their experiment.
“We were just testing to see, like, if we could, transfer electricity with just using wires from, like, a battery, just transfer it over to another light bulb by just using wires – one’s hooked to the battery and the other one’s just kind of hooked up to wires,” Murray said. “We did end up adding a switch to it last-minute.”
Brandenburg said they learned that by having the right kind of materials, light energy could be transferred from one object, like a lamp or light bulb, to another one just using wires and a battery.
“We also learned some history,” Murray said. “We picked out two people and listed some things that they did and pictures of an old radio, coffee pot, and the first light bulb.”
The most difficult challenge about their experiment was finding the right wires to use.
“When we were trying to find wires, some of them were blue or green or red, but if we matched it with a white wire, it wouldn’t work. The lights wouldn’t turn on,” Brandenburg said. “But once we put the white wire on, it worked.”
Both agreed actually figuring out how do make the experiment work was the most fun.
“Just messing with it,” Brandenburg said.
“And seeing how many light bulbs you can do at a time,” Murray said.
Besco said the main thing he wanted students to take away from participating in the Science Fair is this.
“That they have a question or a problem and they figure out a way to test that problem or test the solution to it,” said Besco. “And then based on that, they come to scientific results and build a conclusion off of it. Science is often times a way of thinking and how you approach a problem.”
Besco said the project called for students to have a question, hypothesis, procedure, results, and a conclusion. To participate in the science fair, he asked the students to identify a problem or a question they were curious about.
“For example, how does a town affect water pollution and tested different parts of Whitewood Creek,” Besco said. “So they recognize a question or problem and then develop a way that they’re going to test that, or procedure to answer that question that they have. And then they were supposed to gather results that were quantifiable and from there, draw conclusions about what they learned.
Judges from the community evaluated the projects and first, second, and third prizes were awarded for those orchestrating the best experiments in high school and middle school.
“And everybody gets a prize in middle school,” Besco said.
Board presentation, creativity and scientific method were all components of the evaluation process.
“I was pretty excited about the turnout,” Besco said. “We want to see continued growth. Hopefully, as we keep doing this, our numbers continue to climb.”
Besco said he reintroduced the science fair in the district for one reason.
“It puts science on the map a little bit,” he said. “It makes science fun in a way that’s outside of the regular classroom. It’s part of the academic atmosphere. We put a lot of emphasis on athletics and clubs, so why can’t science also be in with that?”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.