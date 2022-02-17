SPEARFISH — Have you ever wondered how to grip a football to throw it the farthest, or what design of paper airplane will soar the farthest? How about what voltage is needed for welding, or where the worst spot for germs is?
If you have, the Spearfish Middle School science fair answered all those questions, and many more.
Each year, the students think of an idea to research, formulate a hypothesis, and then test their experiments.
Anya Stewart, inspired by her love of wolves, tested how far you can smell.
She enlisted the help of people, who blindfolded started sniffing six feet away from a cotton ball soaked in lime juice, bleach, or vinegar. They walked closer until they could smell the substance.
Stewart guessed people would smell lime juice the farthest from the source; however, her results showed people smelled the bleach from the greatest distance, followed by vinegar and then lime juice.
Emme Johnson’s family is an active family who enjoys spending time outdoors. And, like the rest of us, their clothes get stained from time to time.
So she got her hands, and nice clean white t-shirts dirty deliberately staining them with ketchup, grape juice, soy sauce, coffee, and grass. After letting them dry overnight, she washed them individually in one of five laundry detergents before hanging them to dry.
The best detergent performance was by Persil, yet none of the detergents fully eliminated the grass stains.
Ella Wettestad likes looking up and gazing at the stars. So she tested how light pollution from city lights affects the brilliance of stars in the night sky.
During a trip to Sioux Falls with her mom, they drove to different parts of the city and the surrounding countryside, looked up, and noted how the stars and constellations appeared.
She did the same thing in Rapid City and Spearfish.
Her hypothesis was correct, the further from city lights, the more vivid the stars appeared.
