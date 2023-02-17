Tiernan Fredrickson, at right, tested the results of three different breeding methods to see which was most profitable. These experiments and more were part of the annual science fair held at Black Hills State University. Pioneer photos by Mark Watson
SPEARFISH — Does the five-second rule hold any truth? How fast does mold spread? What temperatures of cold food cause brain freezes?
These questions and more were answered Wednesday and Thursday at the middle school science fair held at Black Hills State University.
Aubrey Jo Schuldt, a seventh grader from Black Hills Christian Academy wanted to know if suppressers would help a rifle’s accuracy.
She thought it would. However, her results were inconclusive.
Using a Remington 788 .22-250, five people shot a target 100 yards away. They fired four- and five-shot groups at 100 yards with both the rifle with and without a suppressor.
Schuldt said that the five-shot groups were tighter with a suppressed rifle, but the four-shot groups were closer together with the un-suppressed rifle.
Tiernan Fredrickson, a Spearfish Middle School seventh grader, wanted to know the best breeding procedure for his family’s ranch for the most cost-effective option.
Using 300 Angus cows, Fredrickson analyzed the results of three different breeding methods: natural bull breeding, heat detect, and seven-day sync, and then he found the total amount of salable bulls and their revenue.
He also broke down labor costs to find the most profitable method.
What he found was that all three methods resulted in high pregnancy rates, but all three cost a lot and that you need good cattle to be a profitable ranch.
Coming from a large family, Ailie Fischer, also a seventh grader at Spearfish Middle School, wanted to find what would be a good substitute for eggs when baking muffins. Her family buys 60 eggs at a time, and the rising cost of eggs got her thinking.
She tested the density of muffins made with, as a control group, flax seed and water, cornstarch and water, and applesauce.
She thought the cornstarch would produce muffins with the closest density to those made with eggs.
Using precise measurements of batter, she baked each of the four types of muffins identically. She then filled a container with rice and weighed it.
She then placed a muffin in the emptied container and refilled it with rice weighing it once again. The weight of the rice displaced is how she reached her conclusion.
It was flax seed that produced the muffin with the closest density as those made with eggs. Cornstarch, though, made the tastiest muffins. She had been wrong on her hypothesis.
But that doesn’t matter.
Science teacher Dan Holben said the goal of the science fair was to get students to learn about the scientific method.
“A lot of people think, ‘if my hypothesis is wrong, my project is broke,”’ he said.
But there are science experiments tested all the time that don’t work out. It is how we learn, he said.
