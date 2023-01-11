LEAD — Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) invites the public to attend “Deep Talks: Science Friction” on Thursday. The event features a watch party of the “Science Friction” documentary and a conversation with writer and producer Brian Dunning.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Dunning—the thoughtful, sharp, and creative mind behind ‘Science Friction’ — to speak with our audience about this award-winning documentary,” said Erin Woodward, coordinator of SURF’s Deep Talks series. “We hope you’ll join us!”
To gain credibility, TV documentaries often feature interviews with scientific experts. But did you know that producers can edit these experts out of context and twist their words, making it seem like they promoted some pop sensationalism instead of the real facts? Winner of the 2022 Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival, “Science Friction” exposes the way scientists are misrepresented in the popular media. The film features over twenty experts who tell their shocking stories of how dramatic and harmful such misrepresentation can be.
Dunning is the host and producer of the “Skeptoid” podcast, the writer and presenter of the documentary films “Here Be Dragons,” “Principles of Curiosity,” and “Science Friction,” and is the author of seven books, including Conspiracies Declassified. Formerly a computer scientist, Dunning now uses new media to promote science literacy and critical thinking.
How to attend:
Deep Talks is held at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, 160 W. Main St., in Lead. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour. The presentation will begin in the visitor center classroom at 6 p.m.
The Science Friction documentary will not be livestreamed (but here’s how you can watch from home). Our conversation with Brian Dunning will be recorded and shared online. Full event information is available on our website: https://sanfordlab.org/event/deep-talks-science-friction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.