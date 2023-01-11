bhp news.jpg
LEAD — Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) invites the public to attend “Deep Talks: Science Friction” on Thursday. The event features a watch party of the “Science Friction” documentary and a conversation with writer and producer Brian Dunning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Dunning—the thoughtful, sharp, and creative mind behind ‘Science Friction’ — to speak with our audience about this award-winning documentary,” said Erin Woodward, coordinator of SURF’s Deep Talks series. “We hope you’ll join us!”

