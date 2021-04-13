Schuelke named Teacher of the Year in Meade district

OPAL — It’s no surprise to Stacy Schuelke’s students that the Opal rural school instructor is this year’s Meade School District Teacher of the Year.
Here is their top 10 list for Mrs. Schuelke
• She’s very encouraging.
• She’s understanding.
• She works very hard.
• She’s helpful.
• She has a lot of experience.
• She’s willing to help us out with whatever problems we have.
• She never gives up on us.
• She gives us the attention we need.
• She’s an awesome teacher.
• She has an incredible attitude about life
Schuelke also is an amazing juggler with a can-do spirit, said Luke Erfman, last year’s Meade School District Teacher of the Year, who nominated Schuelke for the award.
As a rural school teacher, she is responsible for formulating lesson plans for multiple grade levels as well as lovingly encouraging challenged learners and motivating high-achieving students.
For her continued commitment, Schuelke has been named the 2020-21 Meade School District Teacher of the Year.
Erfman said the 27-year teaching veteran is the consummate juggler.
“Teaching requires an individual who has the ability to adapt and rearrange schedules and lesson plans, and sometimes, entire days. As a rural educator, those requirements often are amplified,” he said. “It’s a juggling act where you’re juggling different objects, all different sizes, and patterns. Everything that would make juggling difficult, you would find in a multi-grade classroom. To juggle everything, you must be dedicated to that craft. Stacy is nothing short of an expert craftsman in the area of education.”
Schuelke also loves her students and is fully dedicated to their well-being and improvement as students and citizens, Erfman said.
Schuelke says it makes her job easy when she has such good students with which to work.
“They are just a very good group of kids,” she said.
Schuelke’s began teaching when her daughter, Tyann, was just a baby. Now, her daughter, teaches just feet away from her mom at the Opal School.
Schuelke herself attended the United rural school, near Marcus in Meade County, which was part of the Meade School District at the time.
“I had some amazing teachers. They were good role models. I just thought to myself, ‘that’s what I want to do,’” she said.
One of those amazing teachers was Guyla Ness who is currently the Literacy and Assessment Coordinator for the Meade School District.
“Guyla taught me in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. I cannot say enough good things about that woman. She was just one of the most amazing role models. She taught me so much,” Schuelke said. “She’s a great lady, and she’s still doing great things for kids today.”
Schuelke attended college at Black Hills State University graduating in 1994 with majors in special education and elementary education.
Her first teaching job was at the Lakeside School near New Underwood. She later taught at Stoneville. She made it a priority to teach at rural schools.
“A rural school is just like a big extended family,” she said.
She has been at Opal since Tyann was in the third grade.
“I love it here. I can’t picture myself anywhere else honestly,” she said.
Schuelke is responsible for teaching the fifth through eighth grades at Opal School. This year she has seven students.
“I’m pretty fortunate. These kids love learning,” she said.
Her goal for her students is for them to be prepared not only for high school, but also to be prepared for what life can throw at them.
“I want them to be very well-rounded, adaptable, independent and responsible,” she said.
Erfman said in his nomination letter that Schuelke’s students know what is expected of them and work independently when it is not their time for one-on-one instruction with the teacher.
Schuelke said she stresses personal responsibility.
“I post our lesson plans and they are responsible for knowing what they do on a daily basis. They check it off when they are done. They know if they don’t get something finished, they take it with them when they leave,” she said.
Schuelke has a simple philosophy about teaching.
“I just feel that everything you do in your classroom should probably come from your heart. I feel that all students can do wonderful things. They just need to feel safe and encouraged,” she said.
Schuelke said being named teacher of the year is humbling.
“I know there are so many people who are deserving of this as well,” she said. “I’m blessed. I’m just blessed to be chosen.”
Building level nominees for Teacher of the Year in the Meade School District, in addition to Schuelke included: Jennifer Loftin, teacher, Sturgis Brown High School; Brittainy Covel, teacher, Sturgis Elementary; Tawny Witty, special services teacher, Piedmont Valley Elementary; Loreena Larson, special services teacher, Sturgis Williams Middle School; and Trent Doerges, Stagebarn Middle School.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Meade School District Staff Retirement & Recognition Reception
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5
WHERE: The program and dessert bar reception will be in the west gym at Sturgis Brown High School.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.