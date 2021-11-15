BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Area Community Theater hosted a mock male beauty pageant and fundraiser Saturday and Nathan Schreier was crowned Mr. Beautiful Fork 2021.
Four local men took center stage at the Mr. Beautiful Fork personality pageant and fundraiser at Grap’s Burgers & Brews Saturday night in support of the community theater
In addition to Schreier, Chandler Polk, Derek Olson, and Nic Loper participated in the fundraiser.
Two other contestants - Collin Hockenbary, Nathan Velander — had to drop out of the competition due to unforeseen circumstances. But still, the show went on without them.
Schreier, Polk, Olson, and Loper competed in categories including evening wear, talent, late night show games, and questions from the audience.
Ultimately, Schreier earned the crown, bedazzling the audience with his style, magic tricks, and personality, earning the most audience votes and raking in the highest amount of donations among the four competitors.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.