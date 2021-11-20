Schools lunch menus a crap shoot

STURGIS — In a bygone era, the word “cook’s choice” on the school lunch menu could strike fear in even the sturdiest of individuals.
But these days, it’s not so much what the cook chooses, but what shows up on the food service distributor’s truck that determines what’s for lunch.
“We do have to be really nimble as far as changing our menus quickly,” Meade School District Food Service Director Rhonda Ramsdell said.
Schools across the country, including here in the Black Hills, are facing shortages of cafeteria staples such as chicken nuggets and disposable soup bowls as supply chain woes and a lack of truck drivers complicate the most basic task of feeding students.
The issue stems from a confluence of events, much of it tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Labor shortages have rocked food distributors and manufacturers, who say they do not have enough people to drive trucks, pull products from warehouses or work assembly lines.
According to a recent survey conducted by the School Nutrition Association, 97% of school meal program directors reported having concerns about supply-chain disruptions.
“I think it all stems back to the staffing shortages. It’s not just us, it’s companies like Tyson that have had staffing shortages. Those kinds of plants were hit hard during COVID. Now, they aren’t able to produce nearly what they normally did,” she said.
Ramsdell said that since the beginning of the school year, the district has faced shortages of food supplies, especially proteins like chicken nuggets.
“Whoever thought school food service would be short on chicken,” Ramsdell said.
Additionally, it is difficult to secure pork and pork sausage, whole grain crackers as well as many different paper products used by the school food service.
“I haven’t seen a whole-grain cracker since the school year started. You can’t get them,” she said. “We’re using more whole grain chips, and we’re adding tea rolls. We’re just finding items that count for the same (nutritional) components in the meal pattern and using those.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the Agriculture Department has issued a slate of waivers giving schools more flexibility to meet federal nutritional guidelines. Then, on Sept. 15, the department issued a new waiver preventing school meal programs from being financially penalized if they fail to meet the guidelines because of supply-chain issues.
Ramsdell said she was glad that the district went to an online menu system this year where they can change out one school’s menu without changing all the menus districtwide.
“If we get enough of a product for three schools and the other four have to do something different, it’s easy to get that word out to the public,” she said.
Many times, what is listed on the menus is determined by what shows up on the food service distributor’s truck on Monday, she said.
“We order things, but you can’t necessarily tell if you are going to get it until it’s in your freezer,” Ramsdell said.
Ramsdell believes these issues will continue through the entire school year.
So, don’t expect French toast sticks or corn dogs on the menu anytime soon.
“Those are popular items, but we really don’t know what we’re going to get anymore. The truck pulls up and you’re just surprised. It’s more like driver’s choice,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.