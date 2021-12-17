Schools increase security amid TikTok threat

SPEARFISH — Schools in the Northern Black Hills increased security in and around buildings today amid a threat posted this week on the social media site TikTok.
The posts were part of a national trend that refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” today.
Each school district in the Northern Hills sent messages to parents notifying them of the threat, and while school officials and law enforcement are not dismissing the threats, the state Department of Public Safety has not identified any actionable threats to any school in the state.
More law enforcement officers were posted in and around local schools today, but none closed.
Parents in the Rapid City area received a notification today that said one of the Rapid City schools received a direct threat, and as a precautionary measure, the district closed all schools today.
School leaders said the post is a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. If anyone sees is aware of any potential threat posted on social media or anywhere else, notify law enforcement officers or school officials immediately.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.