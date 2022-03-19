LEAD — Points to ponder turned into full-scale science experiments for 32 students from across the Lead-Deadwood School District, their hypotheses, means, and methods on display Thursday for all who frequented the spring Science Fair, held in gym 2 at the high school and a sensational sight to see.
“I’m not sure the last time our district held a local science fair,” said Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs. “Mr. Besco started the conversation last winter and really sold the idea of incorporating the entire school district instead of just the high school. He has worked very hard to organize the event. His passion for teaching science and engaging students in a variety of ways is really what made tonight possible. I was impressed with the number of students who participated from the elementary level through the high school. You could really see the passion and effort that was put into these projects as well as the pride of the students as they presented their projects to the judges. We hope to continue growing our participation as we make the science fair a yearly event.”
With a grand total of 18 projects and 32 students participating, Science Fair organizer and Lead-Deadwood High School Science Educator Brady Besco saw many benefits to orchestrating the event.
“I think opening up the science fair to all grades can only be to our advantage. A school community where the elementary, middle, and high school all feel connected is vital to building a culture of belonging and education. Especially when we are split between two municipalities,” Besco said. “In addition, if they are competing and doing cool experiments when they are young, I can only imagine the interesting stuff that they will come up with in the future. As students become more accustomed to making projects and exploring their interests, I hope that we get more participation and compete with other school districts at the High Plains Regional Science Fair held at the SD School of Mines & Technology.”
The science fair was broken into 4 divisions. K-3, 4-5, 6-8 (middle school), and 9-12 (High school). Students could work in groups of up to four and there was no assigned project for student.
“They can pick whatever they want, so long as it fits within the rules of the science fair,” Besco said. “I think it is important that students use this opportunity to explore something they are curious about and attack a problem using the scientific method. “
From testing which bridge type holds the most weight to plunging into the depths of finding out how to purify water, students displayed an impressive amount of first-hand information, gleaned from conducting their project experiments.
“I wanted to prove that bridges are useful,” said Wynter Thomason. “I learned that a truss bridge is very, very sturdy.”
Thomason said challenges encountered during the course of the experiment included the tedium of it all.
“You have to measure things and if you run out of the popsicle sticks or things you need, you’re going to have to find a new way to make them and it’s kind of frustrating when you’re trying to put weight on your bridges and they just break,” Thomason said.
But overall, Thomason thoroughly enjoyed the tasks surrounding the science of it all.
“I’m just a science geek,” she said. “And if I could learn something new, that is always a good thing.”
Savannah Sukstorf and Minnie Nelson flat plunged in to their experiment.
“It was about, like, water filtration and, like, how the waters are, like, polluted all over the world,” Nelson said.
“And there’s a lot of deaths due to it each year and we were trying to find an easy water filtration solution that has easily accessible items that people can get to clean water,” Suksorf said. “We find out that, honestly, it’s really easy to make this and there’s super-accessible items so that if someone doesn’t really have access to drinking water, they could just make one of these.”
“Also, the health agency says that if people keep misusing our water, there won’t be enough fresh water to provide on the earth by the year 2040,” Nelson said.
“We’re trying to find ways to solve the pollution,” Sukstorf said.
Nelson said she really enjoyed learning new facts she didn’t know about the earth.
“The fact that there are, like, so many deaths per year around the world with this is kinda’ crazy, because I’ve always had access to clean water and I think her, too,” Sukstorf said. “It’s kind of weird to see that this is something that other people in the world struggle with.”
Science Fair results are as follows. K-3: First Place, Elijah Wiegand, Does a Solar Oven Actually Cook Food? Grades 4-5: First Place, Wace Kammerer, Potato Power. Middle School: First Place, Isabell Wiegand, Does Your Creek Wreak?; Second Place, Wynter Thomason and J-Vette McKeown , Which Type of Bridge is the Strongest? High School: First Place, Taylor Hansen, Raelie Williams, and Kari Mollman, Does Sight Affect Your Taste?; Second Place, Jonas Runge and Noah Baker, How Does Mass Affect the Height of a Rocket?; Third Place, Sam Kooima, Just Glue It!
Besco said he resurrected the science fair for the Lead-Deadwood School District, as he hopes it serves as a “puzzle piece” in the large picture of education in the community.
“Making science and education a priority and providing students the space and opportunity to explore their own interests,” Besco said. “The hope is that students take away a sense of pride in their project along with a healthy curiosity. Another piece to this puzzle is the LEGO Contest/STEAM Night coming up on April 8, where students can build LEGO creations, conduct fun science experiments with the help of high school juniors/seniors, and interact with their community. Between these two events I hope that we can inspire our children and young adults to look at science as a point of interest.”
