NORTHERN HILLS – A proceed with caution tone was taken by local school administrators with regard to a Senate Bill 3, which received committee approval Tuesday, which would require law enforcement to tell schools when students threaten violence and violate drug and alcohol policies.
“The bill changes the reporting from ‘may’ to ‘shall’ report to the schools an incident that has occurred,” said Steve Willard of the Belle Fourche School District. “This was one of the pieces that came out of the Juvenile Justice work over the summer. I will see how the bill develops as it moves forward.”
The bill, which came about after a period of research into school safety last summer, next faces a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.
“We have a great relationship with all our law enforcement agencies across the Meade School District,” said Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt. “Communication between law enforcement and the school helps our principals to create a safe learning environment for students and staff. Law enforcement, school staff and the community are always working to ensure that schools are safe and acting proactively to this end.”
An organization that represents school administrators said that when schools know about criminal incidents involving their students, they could intervene proactively depending on the circumstance.
Rob Monson, the executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota, referenced a recent incident in which a student was arrested at school after police connected him with a string of crimes including car theft, possession of firearms and illegal drugs, and assaulting his sister.
Law enforcement groups oppose the proposal, saying the two institutions already communicate. They worry that spreading sensitive information could damage the individuals involved.
“We have a great relationship with our police department, and our SROs (school resource officers) keep us informed on students issues that may impact school,” said Spearfish School District Superintendent Kirk Easton. “I know that may not be the case in every district/community, but it seems to be working in Spearfish.”
Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, voted to dismiss the proposal, concerned that it would add another layer to criminalization that at-risk youth face.
Grant Flynn, who is lobbying with the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, said, “It’s a solution looking for a problem and creates additional onus on law enforcement.”
Bill sponsor Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, had discussed the issue with superintendents across the state and found that because an existing bill only suggests law enforcement notify schools, an amendment to require communication between the two agencies was necessary.
“When it’s not consistently happening, students are placed right back in school, sometimes where the victim is present,” Tobin said. “That is a huge risk to the victim and the offender, and it’s just not a safe environment.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said he would have to see what the final version of the bill is like.
“The concept of more communication, how can you argue with that?” Person said. “On its surface, it seems like it’s going to be something beneficial, but I do think that we already have pretty good communication between law enforcement and the schools. Like I said, on its surface, the bill doesn’t seem to be anything harmful for schools. It could be helpful to have more communication, but I can’t comment to what the impact will be to law enforcement, whether it’s going to be a burdensome thing or not. I just don’t know their business enough to be able to comment on that part.”
