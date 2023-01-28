School superintendents weigh in on bill that would require police reporting of student crimes to schools.jpg

Local school officials are taking a wait and see approach to a bill that would require law enforcement to report student crimes to schools. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

NORTHERN HILLS – A proceed with caution tone was taken by local school administrators with regard to a Senate Bill 3, which received committee approval Tuesday, which would require law enforcement to tell schools when students threaten violence and violate drug and alcohol policies.

“The bill changes the reporting from ‘may’ to ‘shall’ report to the schools an incident that has occurred,” said Steve Willard of the Belle Fourche School District. “This was one of the pieces that came out of the Juvenile Justice work over the summer. I will see how the bill develops as it moves forward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.