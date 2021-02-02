School facilities plan moves forward with CTE center, delays West Ele. renovation

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board selected Plan B of a five-year facility plan at its Jan. 11 meeting that narrows the scope of projects and changes the priorities of some projects.
The biggest difference between Plan A and Plan B is, Plan B delays the decision to renovate West Elementary School for three years.
“That building can survive. It is not falling down. It’s not condemned. The systems will work for at least another three years,” Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district, told board members.
The reason for the delay is three-fold, Easton said.
First would be the construction of a career and technical education center (CTE) adjacent to the high school, in 2022. The CTE center is estimated to cost $9 million to $11.5 million.
“We’ll get that done and out of the way and see where we’re at with that both with the building, the planning, and the staffing,” Easton said.
The cost estimate for the HVAC system at the middle school doubled from $1.2 million to $2.3 million.
This would be an extensive project replacing controls, reconditioning the 29 rooftop air conditioning units, and replacing the school’s boilers and hot water heaters, Easton said.
He added that the replacement of the systems would mean they would last for another 20-30 years.
“They’ve been up there for 28 years,” he said. “We might get another 28 years out of it.”
A third reason for delaying the renovation of the elementary school is the number of homes expected to be constructed within the district in the coming years.
Easton said some estimates place the number of lots to be developed at Sky Ridge, the Miller Ranch, Countryside, Top Shelf, and The Reserve could be between 800-1,000 in the next five to 10 years.
“I have to believe that our enrollment is going to grow,” Easton said. “Despite what ICS and their demographics said, I’m not sure that they knew about all of this when they put that together.”
The board unanimously voted to approve Plan B, which includes:
Summer 2021
• Creekside Parking Lot Entry/Exit Estimated Cost (2020) - $290,000
• Mt. View Elementary Front Sidewalk/Asphalt Replacement Estimated Cost (2020) - $100,000
• Middle School HVAC Upgrade Estimated Cost (2020) - $2.3 million
• High School Science Room(s) Remodel – Phase 1 — Estimated Cost (2020) - $75,000 to $150,000
• District-wide Lighting Upgrades Estimated Cost (2020) - $50,000 to $100,00
• Middle School Bathroom Renovations Estimated Cost (2020) - $25,000 to $50,000
Summer 2022
• High School Science Room(s) Remodel – Phase 2 Estimated Cost (2020) - $75,000 to $150,000
• High School Career & Technical Education Center Total Estimated Cost (2020) - $9 to $11.5 million
• District-wide Lighting Upgrades Estimated Cost (2020) - $50,000 to $100,00
Summer 2023
• Middle School Track Repair/Replacement Total Estimated Cost (2020) - $810,000
• Middle School & High School Locker Room Renovations Total Estimated Cost - $400,000
• District-wide Lighting Upgrades Estimated Cost (2020) - $50,000 to $100,00
Summer 2024
• High School Gymnasium Floor & Bleacher Replacement Total Estimated Cost - $300,000 to $400,000
• Determine whether to proceed with West Elementary Renovation
Summer 2025
• West Elementary Renovation – Phase 1 Total Estimated Cost (2020) - $4 - $5 million
• Possible West Elementary Gym Addition Estimated Cost (2020) - $2.5 million
Summer 2026
• West Elementary Renovation – Phase 2
