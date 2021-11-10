School board concerned about high bids for sidewalk project, awards $733K bid

SPEARFISH — Bids for sidewalk repair and improvement projects in the Spearfish School District came in less than the engineer’s estimate, but significantly more than the school board planned to spend last year when the district received no bids due to a heavy workload among contractors.
Last spring the board planned to spend about $544,500 on a turning lane and asphalt at the Creekside Elementary driveway, and sidewalk repairs near the district offices. But when they advertised for bids, the board did not receive any response from contractors who were already too busy. When the district tried to advertise again, engineer Kale McNaboe of Longbranch Engineering of Rapid City warned the school board that costs would be higher because of increased work loads. He estimated the costs would be closer to $815,000.
On Monday the Spearfish School Board reviewed bids that were close to that number, with the lowest bid coming in at $733,565, and the highest bid at just over $1 million. McNaboe told the board that increased material costs and an increased workload for contractors has caused the higher prices. Before attending the meeting, McNaboe said he checked available construction jobs for contractors in the four-state area, and there are significantly more jobs available than normal. Typically, he said his business would design about four subdivisions a year, but he has eight on his agenda right now.
“We are seeing dramatic supply changes,” he said. “I think a lot of that is driven off of the amount of work that is available right now.”
With the bids so much higher than what the board expected last spring, board member Eric Skavang questioned whether both projects need to be completed this year.
“It’s a little shocking the price change, based on what we anticipated,” Skavang said. “We set out to bid in the spring last year and we didn’t get a return because of that work load. The price is concerning. What is more concerning is these are becoming more of a liability, if we take the risk of putting it off with the potential for accidents. That’s why I’m asking if there is one that we can put off until next year.”
But business manager Craig Crosswait said that if projects are separated they may be more expensive in the future. While he acknowledged that the district needs to be cautious with spending at a time when costs are escalating, the projects still need to be done and costs may not go down for quite awhile.
“It would be advantageous to keep them all together,” Crosswait said. “Creekside is a mess. It would be nice to get that taken care of. I think all of these are worthy and doing them together makes sense. There is a concern that all of our projects are increasing in cost. It makes it hard. We have a need for these projects, but they are all coming in higher than we would like them to.
The board approved both projects, and awarded the bid to A&L Contractors of Spearfish, for $733,565.55.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.