School board candidates weigh in on scholastic issues

SPEARFISH — The three candidates vying for two seats on the Spearfish School Board answered questions Thursday evening during a candidate forum at the Spearfish School District Administration building.
Incumbents Eric Skavang and Ryan Niesent were joined by challenger Nancy Roberts, who is hoping to de-seat one of them in the combined municipal and school board election on April 12.
Some of the major topics discussed at Thursday’s forum included rapid community growth and classroom sizes, the responsibilities of the school board versus administration, and changes to curriculum to better prepare students to be productive citizens later in life.
For the most part, all three candidates agreed that the rapid growth in the community requires a close eye be paid to classroom sizes in order to ensure quality academic opportunities for all students. The responsibility of the board is to determine the goals of the district, while administrators such as superintendents and faculty should allowed to determine the best way to reach those goals. And with the construction of the new Career and Technology Education Center nearly ready to break ground, the district is well on its way to bringing more life skills into the curriculum.
