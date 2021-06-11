School board bids Leikvold adieu

LEAD — Tuesday was long-time Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold’s final school board meeting and the board sent him out in style, complete with cake. Leikvold, who has served the district for 16 years, will serve his last day with the district June 30 and will be replaced by Dr. Erik Person on July 1. Leikvold is pictured with L-D School Board President Suzanne Rogers.
