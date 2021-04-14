Schmidt bags Belle Fourche mayor seat

BELLE FOURCHE –– Randy Schmidt, who’s served Ward 4 on the Belle Fourche City Council since 2018, clenched the mayor seat Tuesday.
Schmidt, who garnered 427 votes, beat out his opponents Rebecca Larson, 301, and Vern Bills, 294.
Schmidt was gracious Tuesday about the victory, thanking those who supported him as well as his opponents.
“It was exciting all the way through; I thank everybody that ran,” he said. “I’m glad for all the people that ran and everybody that supported (candidates) and came out and voted. It was amazing.”
Although he was excited by the election results, Schmidt said he’s focused on getting back to work for the betterment of Belle Fourche.
“I’m just anxious to get back to work … (and) keep moving forward,” he said, adding he’s interested to speak to the city’s residents, hear their concerns and priorities, and do his best to collaborate to find solutions for citizens’ issues. “(I’m) looking for new ideas (and) continue on with some of the old ones.”
Larson remarked about the closeness of the mayoral race.
“It was close; I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bummed,” she said, adding that although she would have liked to have been victorious, Larson was encouraged by the process and voter turnout.
“I’m so excited. The whole process was amazing. I met so many new people … I found out that there are ideas in this town that need to be heard and that people need to know and that there is a positive energy – we just have to get it out,” she said.
Larson said she’ll put this loss behind her and move into the future invigorated about the direction Belle Fourche is moving.
“I think that’s why I’m still so positive … because I know it’s there and people aren’t going to give up on that,” she said. “Great people got elected and I really feel like the energy is going and good things will still happen.”
Bills said that he was disappointed with the results.
“I’m disappointed because I think we could have moved along in a great direction,” he said. “But other than that, I’ll enjoy my freedom.”
Of the 3,402 active registered voters in Belle Fourche, 1,022 voted in the mayoral race.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.