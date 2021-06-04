Schaffan retires as assistant principal

SPEARFISH — Carol Schaffan entered the education profession later in life than most.
“I was kind of a late bloomer,” she said with a smile. “I didn’t actually go to college until I was 30.”
Schaffan said in those 12 years after high school she’d been married and had four young children at home, but the call of the classroom was too strong to ignore any longer.
“I just always knew that I wanted to be a teacher, so I just decided to take the plunge,” she said. “An I’m so glad I did.”
Schaffan graduated from Black Hills State University in 1988 with a degree in elementary special education and shortly after began teaching in a small town North Dakota.
“I was the special education teacher, the title teacher, and also the seventh and eighth grade math teacher,” Schaffan explained laughing. “It was really a rural area.”
While teaching at several locations throughout North Dakota, Schaffan became a programs coordinator with a special education unit, which gave her the opportunity oversee special education teachers in four different schools.
Schaffan retuned to South Dakota in the early 2000s as the special ed director in McIntosh. In 2011, she got her administrator’s degree and added elementary school principal to her resume.
“I have loved everywhere I have been, and I have loved my years in education,” Schaffan said.
In 2014, Schaffan came to Spearfish as an assistant elementary school principal and K-12 curriculum director. She retired at the end of the school year with seven years in the district.
In her 32 years in education, Schaffan said she’s seen many changes throughout the system, mostly driven by technology. However, her time spent with special education has shown her that teachers being able to meet students at a more individualistic level is what really drives good curricula.
“I think education has moved more in that direction to meet kids where they are, which is what you have to do for them be successful,” she said.
Schaffan said throughout her career she has received support form the parents of the communities she’s worked in, but in Spearfish there seems to be a particular value to the work being done by educators.
“I have found such support here in Spearfish for that,” she said. “Parents are involved, they want to volunteer to help, they come in for meetings, I can get them on the phone … that kind of thing is huge.”
Her time in the classroom has been the most enjoyable for Schaffan.
“I love kids,” she said. “The one reason that I didn’t stay with the programs coordinator job is because I didn’t get to work with kids.”
Her love of teaching and interacting with kids has never wavered, but Schaffan said she knew it was time to pass the torch to the next generation of educators especially after the challenges of the 2020 school year.
“That was the absolute most challenging year in all of my 32 years,” she said. “Just to try to keep up with 5-years-olds on Zoom calls. These teachers did a magnificent job, but it’s just not the same.”
“(You) get to the point where you slow down and you just get in the mindset that its time for the younger ones to step in and take over,” she added.
Schaffan said she and her husband recently bought a house in Summerset, and she plans to fill her time working on home improvements and visiting her kids and seven grandchildren.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better school district to end my career with. The staff is second to none, the students are wonderful, of course students are wonderful everywhere I go,” she said. “I love education, I value it, I know it’s the future of our country, and I hope that I have helped in some small way.”
Lana Main was hired in April replacing Schaffan as curriculum director, and Ashley Anderson was hired in April as assistant principal.
