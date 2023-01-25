SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Community Foundation (SCF) announces the recent appointments of Dave Donat and Kirk Easton to the SCF board of directors.
Donat, a certified financial planner (CFP) with LPL Financial Services, founded Financial Advisors of the Black Hills in Spearfish, in 2005. Easton has served as the Spearfish School District Superintendent since 2016.
“Dave and Kirk both have extensive community leadership experience. Their respective skills, areas of expertise and genuine passion for the Spearfish community will also help guide SCF’s mission through its new ‘Impacting Tomorrow Together’ initiative, as well as assist and strengthen effective board governance practices.” SCF Board President Sue Konstant said.
Donat said that’s he’s honored to join the board, as it’s focused on improving the quality of life for residents in the city.
“After getting to know the member and understanding the organization’s objectives, I hope to be able to encourage all Spearfish residents to share ideas with the board and to consider charitable donations through annual gifts, estate planning, or utility billings.” Donat said.
Easton said he was also excited for his new role.
“I’m looking forward to my service on the Spearfish Community Foundation Board as this organization looks to make a positive impact in our community as well as in the lives of the residents in the Spearfish area.” Easton said.
SCF is one of over 80 local endowments under the umbrella of South Dakota Community Foundation to promote the social and economic well-being, and to ensure long-term assets are invested back into local betterment programs and projects.
Other SCF board members include: Sue Konstant, president; Stephen Reichert, vice president; Melissa Barnett, Secretary; Liz Manning, past president; Kari Engen, Grant Coordinator; Angie Leonard, Letti Lister, and Ida Marie Snorteland.
