SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Community Foundation (SCF) announces the recent appointments of Dave Donat and Kirk Easton to the SCF board of directors.

Donat, a certified financial planner (CFP) with LPL Financial Services, founded Financial Advisors of the Black Hills in Spearfish, in 2005. Easton has served as the Spearfish School District Superintendent since 2016.

