Scare Because We Care ATV ride promises horrifyingly good time

LEAD — Chickens and scaredy-cats are all welcome to join the frightening fun at the Third Annual Scare Because We Care ATV ride.
The event will be held this weekend, Oct. 14-15 from 7-10 p.m., at the Mystic Hills Hideaway off Highway 385. Organizers Vicki Strickland, Mike and Melissa Crouch will provide 13 UTV buggies with drivers, who will take participants through the most frightening haunted forest in the Northern Hills.
Strickland said she can guarantee a scary good time, because volunteers have signed up to build sets and props to compete for the most screams throughout the night. UTV drivers will keep tabs on how many screams each volunteer receives, as they navigate through the scariest forest in the Northern Hills.
The categories for top scarers include businesses, families and individuals. Each category will include a $500 first place prize, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Strickland said she believes the competition will be great incentive for horrifying displays.
“If they don’t wet their pants or cry, we didn’t do our job,” Strickland said.
But all of the chilling scenes have always been for a good cause, and organizers said the event continues to grow every year. In the past the group has raised funds for the Boys and Girls Club and the Twin City Clothing Center. Strickland said the ride will cost $20 per rider, with all proceeds split between the Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Spearfish, and Sturgis Volunteer Fire Departments. Additionally, she said participants are asked to bring a can of food for the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry. There will be no advanced ticket sales, and participants are encouraged to dress warmly for the outdoor haunted forest experience. Strickland said participants should also be prepared to wait in line to ride, as there are 13 buggies that can take six people each.
While attendees wait for their turn in the forest, Strickland said they will be invited to enjoy smoked barbecue brisket and chili, provided by Mystic Hills Hideaway.
The Scare Because We Care event started in 2017 with 89 participants on the first night and 129 on the second night. The second year, attendance was at 229 the first night and 380 the second night. Collectively, the two years helped raise $7,500 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood and the Twin City Clothing Center.
But then, circumstances beyond organizers’ control cancelled the popular event in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2020. In 2021, organizers were geared up and ready to scare when the event was cancelled due to snow.
This year, Strickland said the forecast looks great and they are looking forward to a spine-chilling return, with plenty of opportunities to jump out from behind trees in the forest to scare people.
“For the Crouch family, this is their way of giving back to Lead,” Strickland said. “Mike worked at Homestake for many years, so Lead is special to them.”
This year, Strickland said the event will honor the memory of Lora Crouch, who passed away in 2019.
The Scare Because We Care ATV ride is not suitable for children under 12, and Strickland said parents are asked to use their discretion to determine if their children should ride.
