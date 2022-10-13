Scare Because We Care ATV ride promises horrifyingly good time

Vicki Strickland, one of the organizers of the Scare Because We Care ATV ride, makes plans with one of her favorite partners. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — Chickens and scaredy-cats are all welcome to join the frightening fun at the Third Annual Scare Because We Care ATV ride.

The event will be held this weekend, Oct. 14-15 from 7-10 p.m., at the Mystic Hills Hideaway off Highway 385. Organizers Vicki Strickland, Mike and Melissa Crouch will provide 13 UTV buggies with drivers, who will take participants through the most frightening haunted forest in the Northern Hills.

