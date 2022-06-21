Scammers pretend to be law officers in order to steal money

RAPID CITY — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is again hearing from citizens who are receiving calls from scammers who impersonate law enforcement and demand money. The thieves say they are with the Warrants Division and this time identify themselves as Sgt. Jason Mitzel. The caller allegedly says the victim must return a call to resolve a court action. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office generally does not collect warrants or fines over the phone. An individual would be asked to settle a warrant fee in person.
We can take payment over the phone on certain types of warrants. If it is a Power of Attorney (POA) warrant, we can take credit card information and process it. However, anyone can confirm if you have an outstanding warrant by looking on the website: www.pennco.org/warrantsearch.
Any time you get a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, you should be skeptical. Hang up and call law enforcement directly at (605) 394-6117. Do not fall for these scams!
