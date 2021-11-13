SBHS students participate in simulation exercise

STURGIS — A realistic accident scenario was staged at Sturgis Brown High School Wednesday as area law enforcement, EMT’s and others held the annual Freshman Choices Simulation exercise.
The annual exercise helps law enforcement and others teach students about the dangers of driving while impaired. It also included a mock emergency room visit and court hearing.
The exercise served to illustrate the harm a single choice can make and what students can do to say safe.
