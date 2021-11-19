SBHS Speech, Debate perform well at Casper

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team won the sweepstakes award for the 3A Division at the Third Annual T-Bird Classic Forensics Tournament at Casper College Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6.
The tournament featured 12 schools from Wyoming and South Dakota and 240 individual competitors.
“The past few years we have had great speech and debate teams and this year might be our best team ever,” said SBHS Speech and Debate Coach Eric Johnson.
Following are the individual awards from the Casper tournament:
Congress: Wyatt Troikhmoinen, 4th place; Public Forum: Novice - Lily Heisinger and Aaron Plunket, 1st place;
Varsity - Chris Schuman and Wyatt Troikhmoinen, 4th place; Top Speaker – Chris Schuman; Humor: Varsity - Alayna Lemcke, 4th place; Drama: Varsity - Jag Weyer, 4th place; Informative: Varsity - Brooke Holly, 3rd place; Original oratory: Novice - Lily Heisinger, 3rd place; Varsity - Rio Snyder, 3rd place, Carlie Johnson, 2nd place; Extemp: Varsity - Chris Schuman, 2nd place; Duo: Varsity - Brooke Holly and Carlie Johnson, 3rd place; Alayna Lemcke and Jag Weyer, 2nd place.
