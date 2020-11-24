SBHS seniors to host run to help classmate

STURGIS — Traeton Monahan had no inkling that his senior project at Sturgis Brown High School would evolve into such a personal endeavor.
“I kinda just thought of it as a project, another school project to get done with. And then, it turned into something bigger,” Monahan said.
The project is a fun run that will raise money for Shania Larive’s medical expenses associated with her upcoming kidney transplant.
The Monahan and Larive families have been friends for some time, Traeton Monahan said.
At the beginning of this year’s cross country season, Monahan and fellow cross country runner Josie Kaufman decided they were going to team up to do their senior project. The two agreed on a fun run given that they both enjoying running.
It wasn’t until earlier this month that the two realized how great it would be to earmark the funds raised for fellow senior Shania Larive who is scheduled for a kidney transplant on Dec. 2 in Denver.
Kaufman said that when she thought about her senior project she didn’t have much of an idea in mind and certainly didn’t think it would be a project that would help a classmate.
“We thought it would be a good idea to combine our cross country running and our fellow classmate,” she said. “It’s kind of cool that it could work out this way,” she said.
The run/walk will start at Flex Fitness/Sturgis Crossfit in Sturgis on Pine View Drive. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the 1K starts at 8:30 a.m. The 5K will follow the start of the 1K.
Traeton, the son of San and Jen Monahan, owners of Tom’s T’s in Sturgis, said he had an “in” for getting T-shirts for the run. And with the help of Kaufman and a designer at Tom’s T’s, designed the shirt.
They have extended the deadline to order the turkey trot T-shirts with funds still going to help the Larive family. The T-shirts will be available sometime after the race, Monahan said.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: 4th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/1K Walk
WHEN: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26
WHERE: Flex Fitness/Sturgis Crossfit, 948 Pine View Dr., Sturgis
MORE: You can make cash donations to the Larvie family at: Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, 1080 Main St., Sturgis, SD 57785. Make checks payable to Mark Larive c/o Shania Larvie.
You can register or order shirts online at https://tinyurl.com/y4jxtebr
