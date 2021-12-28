STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School (SBHS) National Honor Society induction ceremony for fifteen new members was held on Nov. 9, at the Boulder Canyon convention center in Sturgis. Jessica Matthew, the President opened the ceremony by sharing that the students were selected based on grade point average, academic success, leadership, ability, character, and are held to the highest standards of school policy and etiquette without exception. “The students that are to be recognized are those individuals who have surrounded themselves with the qualities necessary to achieve success and becoming outstanding individuals,” said Matthew.
The SBHS students inducted included two seniors: Torre Buus and Dakota Remington. Juniors: Abbie Culver, Taesha Monahan, Deron Graf, Mariah Muchow, and Brooke Wolf. Sophomores: Hunter Barnhart, Christina Bartlett, Zabree Bush, Audrey Kaufman, Allison Ogden, Rowan Swift, Jordyn Richter and Samantha Tiegen.
Landry Haugen, the President elect of the SBHS National Honor Society reviewed the qualifications to be inducted. “It is a very prestigious honor to be chosen for NHS as a 3.5 grade points average is required and only three percent of the class is chosen,” said Haugen.
The outgoing officers passed the lit candle to the newly elected officers, Landry Haugen (President), Zabree Bush (President-Elect), Carson Pankratz (Treasurer) and Zoey Goebel (Secretary).
All in attendance enjoyed the desert bar and punch provided by the students.
