STURGIS — Learn from your mistakes and rise up to face the challenge life presents, Sturgis Brown High School graduate John Petersen told his fellow graduates at commencement ceremonies in Sturgis Sunday.

SBHS graduated 150 students in ceremonies Sunday at the high school. Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said 2021 has been a year like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last August we had a lot of uncertainties, and now, nine months later we’re here for graduation,” he said. “It would not have been possible without the support of our community, our faculty, our families, and most important of all – our students.”

Petersen, one of the graduation speakers Sunday, related the story of Thomas Edison and his pursuit to create the light bulb. He said Edison faced hundreds of setbacks on his journey, but he never gave up.

“Friends, it only takes one moment, one thought, one attempt for your lightbulb to light up and shine your path to success,” he said. “If you put in the effort and learn from your setbacks, you will achieve your dreams.”

Class speaker Kristen Pierce said Sunday’s commencement signaled the start of a new journey.

“As we look beyond this high school into next year, many of us will be in such different places in our lives, some of us will be in college, others will be going into the military, and some will be staying in the workforce,” she said. “May we always remember the people who never gave up on us, teachers who stayed late to help us with homework, and parents who dropped us off at practice. These are the people we have to thank for the last four years of our lives.”

And the world has been a crazy place during that time – the COVID-19 pandemic, global warming and facial acne, she said.

“We need to give ourselves credit - credit for every time instead of giving up, we pushed to keep going. We did it knowing life wasn’t going to be easy,” Pierce said. “May you go from this place and this part of your lives, knowing you have fulfilled this journey and you’re ready for the next steps.”

Following is the class poem written by Hannah Jones

Look back

But only for a moment

Remember what was

Teachers and homework and high school hallways

Then look ahead to what can be

Your future

Big and scary and banging against the chute holding it to this

moment

But you’re ready to ride

Cinched in tight and jaw set

You’ve said you’re ready,

But for what you can’t be quite sure

So heart racing and unsure

Strong and scared and ready for the uncertainty

You celebrate what led to this moment

All that prepared you for this ride

And you swing wide the chute

And in this brief moment you prepare for everything to change Goodbye to what was

Familiar rooms and faces and routines

A new adventure begins

Hang on tight

It’ll buck and spin and kick and run

But don’t let go

Throw your hand in the air and enjoy every second

Even through the pain ride on

Until the dust settles and the way is clear

And that tomorrow you dreamed about becomes today

And the seconds give way to that sunset we all ride into

Then dust yourself off and look back again

But only for a moment

Celebrate what was

Work and worry and wonder

All that made you who you are

And give thanks

Tell the story

And look out again to what can be

