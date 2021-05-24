STURGIS — Learn from your mistakes and rise up to face the challenge life presents, Sturgis Brown High School graduate John Petersen told his fellow graduates at commencement ceremonies in Sturgis Sunday.
SBHS graduated 150 students in ceremonies Sunday at the high school. Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said 2021 has been a year like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last August we had a lot of uncertainties, and now, nine months later we’re here for graduation,” he said. “It would not have been possible without the support of our community, our faculty, our families, and most important of all – our students.”
Petersen, one of the graduation speakers Sunday, related the story of Thomas Edison and his pursuit to create the light bulb. He said Edison faced hundreds of setbacks on his journey, but he never gave up.
“Friends, it only takes one moment, one thought, one attempt for your lightbulb to light up and shine your path to success,” he said. “If you put in the effort and learn from your setbacks, you will achieve your dreams.”
Class speaker Kristen Pierce said Sunday’s commencement signaled the start of a new journey.
“As we look beyond this high school into next year, many of us will be in such different places in our lives, some of us will be in college, others will be going into the military, and some will be staying in the workforce,” she said. “May we always remember the people who never gave up on us, teachers who stayed late to help us with homework, and parents who dropped us off at practice. These are the people we have to thank for the last four years of our lives.”
And the world has been a crazy place during that time – the COVID-19 pandemic, global warming and facial acne, she said.
“We need to give ourselves credit - credit for every time instead of giving up, we pushed to keep going. We did it knowing life wasn’t going to be easy,” Pierce said. “May you go from this place and this part of your lives, knowing you have fulfilled this journey and you’re ready for the next steps.”
Following is the class poem written by Hannah Jones
Look back
But only for a moment
Remember what was
Teachers and homework and high school hallways
Then look ahead to what can be
Your future
Big and scary and banging against the chute holding it to this
moment
But you’re ready to ride
Cinched in tight and jaw set
You’ve said you’re ready,
But for what you can’t be quite sure
So heart racing and unsure
Strong and scared and ready for the uncertainty
You celebrate what led to this moment
All that prepared you for this ride
And you swing wide the chute
And in this brief moment you prepare for everything to change Goodbye to what was
Familiar rooms and faces and routines
A new adventure begins
Hang on tight
It’ll buck and spin and kick and run
But don’t let go
Throw your hand in the air and enjoy every second
Even through the pain ride on
Until the dust settles and the way is clear
And that tomorrow you dreamed about becomes today
And the seconds give way to that sunset we all ride into
Then dust yourself off and look back again
But only for a moment
Celebrate what was
Work and worry and wonder
All that made you who you are
And give thanks
Tell the story
And look out again to what can be
