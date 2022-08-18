STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive.
The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
Law enforcement and first responders were called to the scene near Bear Butte about 8 p.m. north of Sturgis along Highway 79.
According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, Puckett was power paragliding with three friends. They said they had left from the Sturgis Airport and were returning when the accident happened.
One of the other flyers told law enforcement that he saw Puckett’s paraglider descending, then saw a flash.
Merwin said Puckett apparently struck a power line which caused a power outage in the area for a time. He said West River Electric crews also responded to the accident.
Puckett was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, then airlifted to Swedish Medical Center in Denver where he continues to recuperate.
“I’ve got working legs, but I lost some fingers though,” Puckett said in a video posted to Facebook late Tuesday night. “It’s been a long ride so far.”
Puckett, a 2009 Sturgis Brown High School graduate, recounted the events on the night of the accident. He said he and three friends had been in the air about 90 minutes on their power paragliders.
“It was so much fun. That’s what I would like to remember about it,” he said in the video. “When we were flying back we ran into some pretty rough air. ... I just wanted to get low in case my wing decided that it didn’t want to fly anymore.”
Right before he struck the power line, he dipped a bit lower to avoid the turbulence, he said.
“It was at the very last moment that I seen the power line coming,” Puckett said. “It was a double line. Man, did it hurt.”
Puckett had burns over about 23% of his body and has had to have five fingers amputated.
He is scheduled to undergo surgery today to take some skin grafts from his back and use it on his hands and leg where they did a muscle flap. He said he also has exit wounds where the electricity left his body after striking the live power line.
Puckett said he can’t put into words how much it has meant to have people go out of their way to help him.
A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $17,000 with a goal of $20,000 for his medical expenses. You can still donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tanner-pucketts-medical-bills?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
In closing his video, Puckett said he hoped everyone was out enjoying life to the fullest.
“Don’t be taking any days for granted,” he said as he choked back tears. “I’d better get off because I’m just going to cry. That’s the last thing I want you to see me do. I love everybody. Have a good night.”
