SBHS finishes runner-up at state debate

STURGIS — Like high school athletic sports, speech and debate can be challenging, competitive in nature, and require regular practice, coaching, dedication, and hard work.
But because speech and debate tournaments aren’t held in a crowded gymnasium on a Friday night, it can be difficult to prove the worth of the academic sport.
“I feel like there is a lot of pressure to prove that debate is a real sport to people. Since you can’t see debate a lot of the time, people just don’t think it is real. It’s like Santa Claus to people,” said Sturgis Brown High School sophomore Chris Shuman, who placed third in International Extemporaneous speaking at the state debate tournament last weekend in Huron.
Additionally for SBHS, Taylor Tobias placed sixth in Original Oratory and Wyatt Trohkimoinen placed fourth in U.S. Extemporaneous at the state tournament. The Public Forum Team of Jillian Sutton and Lexi McKee were semi-finalists and Adam Wood was a quarterfinalist in Lincoln Douglas Debate.
“Nobody won a state championship, but everybody contributed. We had a lot of people represented throughout the whole tournament so it was a real team effort,” said the team’s coach Eric Johnson.
That translated to a runner-up finish as a team for Sturgis.
“Some Sturgis debaters have done well at state, but as a team we have never had this kind of success,” he said.
Johnson said having seven seniors on his team this year led to their success. Many of those students had been involved with the team since middle school, he said.
“They have competed and built this team up to what it is today,” Johnson said.
The Sturgis team won all six of their regular season speech and debate tournaments. Sturgis competes in the Hole in the Wall District which includes South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Then, at the district tournament, Sturgis qualified four students and a first-alternate for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M., in June.
Those who qualified are Rio Snyder, a sophomore, in original oratory, Lydia Roterdam, a senior, in drama; Jillian Sutton, senior, Congressional Debate, Chris Shuman, sophomore, International Extemporaneous Speaking; Lexi McKee, first-alternate, Informative Speaking.
Adam Douglas, a freshman and first year team member, said he has learned a lot from his fellow team members and hopes to build on that in coming years.
Snyder said the key to her success is keeping passionate in what she does and remaining confident.
“I know that if I push myself to my limits, I can succeed,” she said.
Synder’s original oratory focused on anti-bullying theme.
“I talked about the importance of inclusion and acceptance in my speech,” she said.
Being pushed by her teammates and coach helped Rotterdam succeed, she said.
“Oral interp and speech and debate as a whole is very commitment based. You have to be here almost all the time,” Rotterdam said.
Rotterdam admits that at the beginning of the speech and debate season she was lacking in that commitment. She assessed her situation, set priorities and began working harder for the speech and debate team.
“I think my teammates really pushed me to be my best,” she said.
Johnson believes Sturgis is building a strong program that will compete for state titles for years to come.
“This year it just all came together,” he said. “The hope is we are going to turn this into a yearly thing and bring home the state championship one of these years.”
