By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis Culinary Team will represent South Dakota in the 24th annual ProStart National Competition on May 2-4, in Washington, D.C.
Izaiah Baker, Morgan Littleton, Tyler Briscoe, Cami Lurz, and Eva Jensen were the winning culinary team members at the 2023 South Dakota ProStart Invitational, held March 14 in Pierre, that qualified them for the national competition.
The team is instructed by Joseph Koons, Sturgis Brown High School teacher, and he said his team is prepared for the national competition.
“The South Dakota Culinary Team is a well-oiled machine. These students have given a ton of commitment and a great deal of effort for their team. They’re practiced, decided, and dedicated to their competition skills including knife skills, cooking technique, and replicating excellence every practice,” said Koons.
ProStart Invitational is an intense, fast-paced event where students demonstrate food preparation and safety procedures, hospitality management, public speaking, and other valuable job skills. Competitions included culinary, management, and cake decorating.
Izaiah Baker, will create the appetizer and shared what he has learned.
“So far, I have learned to make a pretty good pan seared scallop. This has been such a great experience, we got to work with professionals, a lot of networking, rub elbows with a couple well known people in the chef industry and has been really cool.” said Baker. “I look forward to meeting all of the people and seeing what the competition has to bring.”
Tyler Briscoe, will be responsible for the entrée which includes, Beurre Noisette New York strip, and he talked about how he is preparing for the competition.
“To be prepared, we practice mental stacking, where you keep track of everything that is in your dish and it is a great way to list it out when asked by the judge what we are making. I start with the vegetables, and then you work your way to the protein, and then the garnish,” said Briscoe. “I am so excited to go, it will be an amazing experience, and even if we didn’t get any further than we are, we can say we got further than most people.”
Morgan Littleton serves as the team manager and works to make sure they are on track and time.
“I am excited for the competition and just the whole experience, exploring Washington, D.C., will be fun as I have never been out of the state,” said Littleton.
Eva Jensen and Cami Lurz will prepare the dessert during the competition. Jensen said she looks forward to winning.
“I am looking forward to winning the competition, hopefully, and the overall experience. I am thinking about going into culinary in the future, probably the pastry side of culinary arts and hope to have my own business, coffee and baked goods, some day,” said Jensen.
Cami Lurz said working with four other students that she barely knew before she joined the team was hard.
“It was kind of hard at the beginning to work as a team, especially because you did not know the teammates, and we had to learn how to work as a team, or this isn’t going to work. We got acquainted very fast,” said Lurz.
The team holds practice sessions every Wednesday and Saturday, they start by packing all of their equipment, packing the food in coolers, and setting up the classroom with tables in a ten foot square. The equipment is arranged on a speed cart and then they walk in and just like they do in a competition.
In the culinary portion of the competition, teams of students have just 60 minutes to prepare a three-course gourmet meal without using electricity.
Fifty-two teams will be in the national competition and the each member of the team that wins will receive scholarship offers up to $200,000 to culinary schools.
Koons said they have had a lot of support from the community.
“We’ve had a great deal of support from our community members, and we’re very grateful for the support to the South Dakota national team from Sturgis Brown High School. Chef Clark Braun, South Dakota ACF, Chefs Tyler and Teresa Venables of Prairie Wind Casino and Hotel, for sponsorship, the South Dakota Retailers Association, our very own Sturgis Brown High School and Meade District community and many more.”
